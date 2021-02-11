North Texas coach Grant McCasland described the challenge the Mean Green will face this week at Southern Miss in simple terms.
“It’s going to be one of the more physical games we have played,” McCasland said.
That’s saying something considering UNT has played at West Virginia and Mississippi State, a pair of power conference opponents that are known for their physicality. How UNT handles that challenge will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green can bolster their chances of repeating as Conference USA regular season champions.
The teams will play at 7 p.m. on Friday before wrapping up the series at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
UNT (10-6) enters the weekend in second place in C-USA’s West Division at 6-2. UAB is atop the division at 9-1, while Louisiana Tech is also in the hunt at 8-4 after splitting a series with the Mean Green last week.
Southern Miss (7-12, 3-9) is sitting at the bottom of the conference standings. The situation appears even more favorable when one considers UAB and Louisiana Tech are set to face off this weekend in Ruston, Louisiana.
McCasland and his players will keep an eye on what happens in in the UAB-Louisiana Tech series but are focused on the task at hand.
“You can’t look past a game,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said. “The way this conference is set up you, have to take one game at a time.”
That is exactly what UNT has done while winning five of its last six games.
The Mean Green have come up with several impressive defensive outings in that stretch, including a 57-55 win over Louisiana Tech in their last game.
McCasland is looking for another solid performance against Southern Miss and its star forward Tyler Stevenson, who is averaging 14.7 points per game.
“They are athletic, long and capable of making tough shots,” McCasland said. “You have to be aggressive guarding the ball without putting them on the foul line.”
Senior point guard Javion Hamlet is averaging 12.9 points per game to lead UNT, which will face a hungry Southern Miss team that has lost six straight games.
“They will be motivated, especially at home,” McCasland said. “They lost at Louisiana Tech and had a layup to win the game that rolled out. They are gaining confidence.”
UNT reschedules UAB series
UNT’s series against UAB that was postponed earlier this season due to coronavirus concerns has been rescheduled for March 5-6.
The Mean Green will host the Blazers at 7 p.m. on March 5 before the series concludes with a 4 p.m. game on March 6.
The teams were originally scheduled to face off in their opening series in C-USA play.
UNT women finally return home
The UNT women will also be in action on Friday and Saturday when they face Southern Miss in their first home games since sweeping UTSA on Jan. 8-9.
Friday’s game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. before the series concludes with a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday.
The Mean Green traveled to UTEP and had series against Old Dominion and Rice postponed before they split a series at Louisiana Tech last week.
UNT (9-4, 6-2) is also in the thick of the C-USA West Division race late in the season. Rice leads the division at 6-0. UTEP is 9-3 and is tied with UNT for second place with a .750 winning percentage.
Southern Miss (6-6) is 4-6 in league play.
“Southern Miss is always a well-prepared and well-coached team,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said.
UNT had been off for more than two weeks and looked a little rusty in a 60-55 loss to Louisiana Tech to open the series but bounced back to earn the split with a 63-58 win.
“We got back into the swing of things last week,” Mitchell said.
Sophomore guard Quincy Noble is averaging 18.8 points per game to lead UNT. Freshman center Melyia Grayson is scoring 10 points per game to pace Southern Miss.
UNT reschedules Rice series
The UNT women’s series against Rice has been rescheduled. The teams were slated to play earlier in the season before coronavirus concerns led to the two games being postponed.
UNT will host Rice at 7 p.m. on March 4 before the teams face off again in Houston on March 6 at a time that has yet to be determined.