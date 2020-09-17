Quinn Whitlock felt a little nervous when he took the field for North Texas’ season opener against Houston Baptist two weeks ago.
The junior cornerback envisioned himself in UNT’s starting lineup dating back to December 2018 when he committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Whitlock finally got there, but not until he endured a bumpy transition that saw him encounter one obstacle after another.
Whitlock went from potential starter to backup in 2019 after the Mean Green plucked Nick Harvey from the transfer portal and ended up missing most of the season with an ankle injury.
And that was just for starters.
Whitlock also went through a crash course in learning the finer points of playing at the major college level after relying on his athleticism early in his college career that began at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi.
“It motivated me a lot to have to wait my turn,” Whitlock said. “You come in expecting to play. It can get discouraging to not get a chance. I let that fuel me for this year.
“I wanted to make the most of my opportunities. That is what I have always been taught.”
That is exactly what Whitlock has done. He finished with three tackles in UNT’s season opener and will be in the spotlight when the Mean Green face bitter rival SMU on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele gave the Mean Green fits when he threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-27 win last season at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
UNT’s hopes to avenge that loss will depend largely on the ability of Whitlock and the rest of the Mean Green’s defensive backs to clamp down on Buechele and the Mustangs’ passing game.
“Shane does a great job managing that system, getting the ball into his playmakers’ hands and is smart about how he does it,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They’re very athletic at wide receiver. We have to do a great job with our eyes and technique.”
Buechele targeted UNT’s defensive backs when they were in one-on-one situations last season. The Mean Green didn’t win nearly enough of those battles against James Proche, Reggie Roberson Jr. and the rest of SMU’s receivers.
Roberson is back and heads a group that also features Rashee Rice and Danny Gray. The trio combined for 15 catches and 272 receiving yards in SMU’s 31-24 win over Texas State to open the season.
“Those corners will be in position and are going to have to make plays,” UNT cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings said. “SMU is a very talented group out there on the edges. We can’t shy away from the challenge. We have to go out there and compete.”
Whitlock is confident he is ready to do just that after a bumpy start to his career. UNT needed two new starting cornerbacks heading into last season after losing Kemon Hall and Nate Brooks to graduation.
Harvey and Cam Johnson won the starting jobs and never came out of the lineup. Whitlock played in just three games.
“I took it all in, learned from the older guys about what to do and what not to do and got used to the speed of the game,” Whitlock said. “The game is different than JUCO. I had to learn about offenses and how to read formations. It was a learning experience that humbled me.”
Whitlock said he relied largely on his athleticism during his junior college career. That won’t cut it on the major college level.
“I had to learn the game, technique, leverages and how to line up,” Whitlock said.
Whitlock’s coaches and teammates were impressed by how he attacked that challenge.
“Quinn never has a bad day and always has a smile on his face,” Jennings said. “One thing I give him credit for is he takes notes and asks questions. He comes to work every day. He is a guy you want to coach.”
UNT’s players say Whitlock sets an example with his work ethic.
“Starting in fall camp, Quinn worked hard and was up here doing extra things,” linebacker KD Davis said. “When fall came around, the coaches stayed on him and pushed him to go hard in practice.”
That work paid off when Whitlock trotted out on the field for the first time as a starter in UNT’s opener. It took him longer than expected to see significant playing time, but in the end the journey was worth it.
“It was really exciting,” Whitlock said. “It was what I was expecting coming in. I was nervous the whole week. After that first play, I got the jitters out.”
UNT is hoping that experience will help the Mean Green improve dramatically on their performance against Houston Baptist. Quarterback Bailey Zappe torched UNT for 480 passing yards and three touchdowns.
UNT knows it will have to be better this week to contain Buechele and his receivers.
Whitlock is ready to face that challenge after persevering through a tough transition since arriving at UNT.
“Coach has been emphasizing winning one-on-one battles,” Whitlock said. “They’re going to take shots. We have it be ready to compete. If they get a one-on-one chance, Buechele is going to throw it up. We have to attack the ball and go up with their receivers.”