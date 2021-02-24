Abou Ousmane knew he had a long way to go when he arrived at North Texas over the summer.
The 6-foot-10 forward struggled to stay in shape during the coronavirus shutdown and was making a big jump in competition from the prep school level.
Fortunately for Ousmane, he’s had one heck of guide during his freshman season. It seems like a long time ago now, but Zachary Simmons was once a freshman with a lot to learn as well.
Simmons endured his ups and downs and developed into one of the top frontcourt players in Conference USA.
Ousmane’s development is a pet project of sorts for Simmons in his senior season that will continue this week with a critical series at Marshall.
“Every single day in practice he’s telling me something new on the defensive end or offensively,” Ousmane said. “He will tell me to be patient while I’m playing low. He will stop practice to tell me things. He’s basically an on-court coach telling me how I can do things better. He’s been a big help.”
The payoff could come when UNT faces the Thundering Herd in a series that will begin with a 6 p.m. game on Friday before the series wraps up with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday. Those games will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green can repeat as Conference USA champions.
UNT (12-6) is atop the West Division standings at 8-2 and is trying to hold off UAB and Louisiana Tech in the closing weeks of the season. UAB and Louisiana Tech are both 10-4.
Marshall (12-5) is 6-4 and in third place in C-USA’s East Division. The Thundering Herd is the top-scoring team in C-USA with an average of 82.5 points per game.
Marshall pushes the pace and has several forwards who are effective 3-point shooters. Senior Jannson Williams is averaging 9.2 points per game and is one of three Marshall forwards who are averaging at least six points per game while shooting 34% or better from 3-point range.
Defending those players will be the latest challenge in a season that has resembled a crash course in the college game for Ousmane.
The New York native played at the Scotland Performance Institute in Pennsylvania before joining a veteran UNT team that returned three of its five starters.
There weren’t a whole lot of minutes available early in the season for Ousmane, who had to learn the ropes in practice from Simmons and earn playing time.
UNT coach Grant McCasland credits Simmons for playing a key role in Ousmane’s development. The pair battle it out every day in practice, workouts that have helped Ousmane transform his body. He’s pushed his weight to 253 pounds, up 10 pounds from when he arrived at UNT, while also dropping body fat.
“Zach is always coaching him,” McCasland said. “Abou has gotten to the point where he’s playing well against Zach. I tell Zach to stop trying to help him and try to beat him.”
Simmons’ advice to Ousmane has been simple.
“I tell Abou to be patient and be strong with the ball,” Simmons said. “He’s worked on it.”
That work has resulted in gradual improvement. Ousmane scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in 57-55 win over Louisiana Tech earlier this month that salvaged a split of the two-game series.
He came back last week to score five points and grab a season-high seven rebounds in a win at Southern Miss.
Those performances are an indication of Ousmane’s progress on the offensive end. He’s averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. What has been an even bigger challenge is finding his place defensively.
“It’s different from everywhere I have been,” Ousmane said. “I have had to lock in on that, learn ball screen coverages, how to guard switches and how to stay solid so I don’t get blown by.”
Simmons has helped Ousmane become more comfortable with those challenges.
“He’s helped me a lot,” Ousmane said. “I don’t know where I would be without him.”
Seeing Simmons take Ousmane under his wing has been rewarding for McCasland and his staff. They helped Simmons grow into a force in C-USA. He’s averaging 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Now Simmons is passing along the lessons he learned from his time at UNT to a player who is expected to be a key part of the Mean Green’s future.
“The first two years Zach had to sit through two-hour film sessions,” McCasland said. “He has endured a lot of coaching and finally gets to not sit and take it but apply it and give it away. You appreciate the process. He is the teacher and not just a student.
“It’s fun to see what he has learned and how he has been able to impart it to Abou. He has earned that right and doesn’t take it lightly. There is a genuine interest in the future of the program with Abou being a significant part of it.”