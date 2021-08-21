North Texas employed all different types of schemes to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks last season.
The Mean Green blitzed linebackers and defensive backs while playing in a 3-3-5 system.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has seen the Mean Green get pressure in a whole new way during fall practice that continued with their second scrimmage on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT just lined up in its base scheme with four down linemen and played.
“Our front seven is much improved with the packages we are using.” Littrell said. “The great thing is we don’t have to bring pressure to get pressure. We have guys who can get after it up front and put pressure on quarterbacks to make them make quick decisions. We are much better in that area.”
The growth of UNT’s line was one of the highlights of what Littrell described as an all-around good day for the Mean Green in their second scrimmage.
“The players are competing hard,” Littrell said. “It’s that time in camp when you have soreness, bumps and bruises and fatigue. I am really proud of the way they continue to work and grind through it. Both sides are continuing to get better.”
UNT’s defense has been a focus throughout fall camp as it looks to grow after finishing last nationally in 2020 with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
UNT will need its defensive line to improve significantly if it is to make a dramatic jump. That group has plenty of top players returning, including tackle Dion Novil as well as defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy. Caleb Colvin is also back and is making the move inside after playing defensive end last season.
What has been equally important are the additions UNT made who have given the Mean Green enough depth to play with four down linemen.
Arkansas transfer tackle Enoch Jackson, Abilene Christian defensive end transfer Kameron Hill and freshman defensive tackle Roderick Brown have all shown the potential to contribute during fall camp.
That trio and a host of other defensive linemen have UNT feeling confident in the fact its front can be a strength.
“The front is coming together,” Hill said. “We are pretty deep and competitive across the line. We have young guys who are hungry, and some older guys like myself, Dion and Caleb who can help lead.”
Hill came to UNT to play a role in UNT’s move to a four-man front. He was a third-team All-Southland Conference selection in 2019.
“ACU was really good to me,” Hill said. “I graduated and wanted to take my game to the next level for my final season. It’s been a good pick for me. I feel at home.”
Jackson came to UNT for far different reasons but has also quickly settled in and shown he can contribute at tackle.
“I wasn’t getting a lot of playing time or love at Arkansas, so I put my name in the portal and took a leap to find a place that loves me and allows me to play the game,” Jackson said. “I’m fitting in here.”
Littrell has been pleased with Hill and Jackson. Brown has made an even bigger impression.
“Rod is one of the better true freshmen I have seen,” Littrell said.
UNT’s coach attributes the unit’s growth largely to new defensive line coach Matt Passwaters.
“The quality depth has been huge for that group,” Littrell said. “Coach Passwaters has done a great job. The players are using their hands well and their technique is getting better. I feel better overall about where we are in our front seven.”
Hill is confident he can help UNT make the transition to a four-man front in his graduate transfer year.
“I can contribute right away,” Hill said. “I have been getting ready for this. Being older allows me to be ready to jump in and be ready to go.”
Jackson knew when he transferred in that he would be a key part of UNT’s plan to move to a four-man front. He’s been pleased with the process and the Mean Green’s growth defensively overall.
“The defense has come a long way since I got here,” Jackson said. “We’re moving, getting the calls in and are playing fast.”
Littrell pleased with secondary’s progress
Littrell has been pleased with the progress of UNT’s secondary throughout fall camp and spoke highly of the group again Saturday.
“The back end is becoming a lot more aggressive and has more confidence and swag when the ball is in the air,” Littrell said.
UNT welcomes back alumni
Littrell spoke to approximately 75 former players following UNT’s scrimmage at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
The event was sponsored by the Mean Green For Life Letterwinners Association.
“Had a great time hanging out with some of our former letter winners and alumni!” Littrell posted on his Twitter account following the event. “Grateful for the foundation these men laid.”