Taylor Tufts

North Texas forward Taylor Tufts takes a shot during the Mean Green's 5-1 win over Abilene Christian in its season opener on Thursday night at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach John Hedlund was convinced before the season began that the Mean Green had quite a bit of firepower offensively.

UNT put it all on display in a 5-1 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday night in its season opener at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.

