North Texas coach John Hedlund was convinced before the season began that the Mean Green had quite a bit of firepower offensively.
UNT put it all on display in a 5-1 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday night in its season opener at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
ACU went up a goal early. UNT dominated from that point on, scoring five unanswered goals.
"In the first half we started a little bit slow," UNT forward Madison Drenowatz said. "We talked at halftime and decided we needed to ramp up our pressure. I'm happy with how we responded in the second half."
UNT scored three of its goals in the second half when it finished off its onslaught after falling behind early.
ACU's Hannah Vetromile scored on an unassisted in the 29th minute. UNT came right back to tie the game less than a minute later when Allie Byrd hammered home a loose ball near the Wildcats goal.
"We don’t lose on our home field," UNT forward Olivia Klein said. "When we go down like that, we know something needs to happen to bring us back. Allie followed a ball into the back of the net and got us back in the game."
Jenna Sheely came off the bench and scored the game-winning goal late in the first half.
The Mean Green came out of their halftime discussion about putting the pressure on ACU and did just that. UNT outshot the Wildcats 20-1 after after the break when they scored three goals.
Klein, Drenowatz and Devyn Flannery scored the Mean Green's final three goals that made giving up an early goal nothing more than a distant memory.
Dani Jacobson finished with one save and picked up the win in goal.
"Going down one didn’t change us at all," Jacobson said. "We put the game away."
UNT is hoping its performance against ACU is a sign of what is to come as a host of transfers and freshmen continue to jell with its returning players.
"We want to continue to build," Drenowatz said. "We have a lot of transfers and freshmen. It has taken some time to jell, but our five-goal performance tonight shows we are coming together."
