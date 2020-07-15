Defensive tackle Dion Novil and kicker Ethan Mooney were both named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Conference USA first team recently, further cementing their status as key figures in North Texas’ hopes to rebound after a tough season last fall.
UNT had nine players selected to the squad that includes first, second, third and fourth teams.
Three of the Mean Green’s selections are specialists. Kick returner Deion Hair-Griffin was a second-team pick, while deep snapper Nate Durham was a third-team selection.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden was a second-team pick.
Running back Tre Siggers, offensive lineman Manase Mose as well as linebackers Tyreke Davis and KD Davis were named to the third team.
UNT will lean on those key players as it looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season in what coach Seth Littrell expects to be a highly competitive season in C-USA.
“There [are] a ton of great coaches and great players in Conference USA,” Littrell said earlier this summer. “Week in and week out, it is very competitive. We have had guys drafted in the first round and multiple guys get drafted. In this conference, there [are] a lot of great coaches and great ideas.”
One of UNT’s biggest challenges as it looks to compete in C-USA is finding a way to rebuild a defense that allowed 32.5 points per game last season under new coordinator Clint Bowen. Novil will be a big part of those plans after a standout season last fall that saw him post 13 tackles for loss among 61 total tackles on his way to earning honorable mention All-C-USA honors.
Mooney hit 16 of his 20 field goals and all but one of his 44 extra points and was also an honorable mention all-conference pick in 2019.
Darden caught 76 passes for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He led UNT in all three categories and was the Mean Green’s lone first-team All-C-USA selection in 2019.
Hair-Griffin emerged as a key weapon for UNT in the return game last season. He averaged 40.8 yards per return and was a second-team All-C-USA pick.
Siggers led UNT with 853 yards and six rushing touchdowns after moving to running back from safety and was an honorable mention All-C-USA pick.
Mose helped clear the way for Siggers and will play a key role in UNT’s efforts to rebuild its offensive line. The Mean Green had four senior linemen start its season finale against UAB last fall.
KD Davis led UNT in tackles in 2019 with 88. Tyreke Davis finished second with 80 and paced the Mean Green with 14.0 tackles for loss.
The question now for UNT is if that mix of players can help the Mean Green improve and contend in C-USA’s West Division. UNT finished 3-5 in the league last season, when UAB and Louisiana Tech finished atop the division at 6-2. Southern Miss was 5-3.
UAB won the tiebreaker with Louisiana Tech and went on to fall to Florida Atlantic in the conference title game.
Louisiana Tech had five players named to Phil Steele’s All-C-USA first team, while UAB had four and Southern Miss three.