North Texas coach Grant McCasland chose to look on the bright side Tuesday following a tough loss to UTSA.
The Mean Green are the defending Conference USA regular season champion and are expected to be among the top teams in the league. Nothing has changed as far as McCasland is concerned after the Mean Green split their first series in league play against the Roadrunners.
UNT won the first game 77-70 on Friday and had a five-point lead in the second half of Saturday’s game before UTSA rallied for a 77-69 win, its first in C-USA play.
McCasland attributed the Mean Green’s struggles largely to forward Zachary Simmons and point guard Javion Hamlet spending time on the bench with foul trouble in the second half.
“What you see is nothing alarming,” McCasland said. “Zach has learned how to manage foul trouble. Give UTSA credit. A couple of fouls were difficult to prepare for.”
McCasland pointed to a screen UTSA set early in the second half specifically to draw a foul on Simmons.
“I saw their coach talking to the ref to prepare him for it,” McCasland said. “It was a foul. Give them credit. It was a smart play on their part.”
UNT (5-5, 1-1) was forced to play without Simmons for an extended amount of time after he picked up the foul. The experience is one the Mean Green will look to grow from when they take on UTEP in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.
The Miners (6-4, 2-2) have split their first two C-USA series against Southern Miss and Rice.
“UTEP is playing faster and is putting an emphasis on transition offense,” McCasland said. “They have improved their offensive efficiency. They are not turning the ball over.”
UNT’s players feel good about their chances to get back on track against the Miners after their tough loss to UTSA.
“I feel good about where we are at,” Hamlet said. “We are taking it one day at a time and are trying to get better. That’s all we’re worried about.”
McCasland wishes Wise luck after departure
McCasland wished Larry Wise luck as the UNT guard leaves the program following three seasons with the Mean Green.
Wise entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. He was a highly regarded player coming out of Waxahachie and signed with UNT ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Wise redshirted in his first season with the Mean Green. He played sparingly the last two years and played in just four games this year.
“Larry had some setbacks that were difficult to overcome,” McCasland said. “He has been diligently preparing himself the best he can. We love Larry. We will do anything we can to help him and are excited about his future. We respect the fact he needs a new start.”
Jones named C-USA Freshman of Week
UNT guard Rubin Jones was named the Freshman of the Week in C-USA on Monday.
Jones scored nine points and handed out five assists in UNT’s series against UTSA.
Football Darden named to Shrine Bowl roster
UNT wide receiver Jaelon Darden earned a spot on the Shrine Bowl roster on Tuesday.
The East-West Shrine Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization elected to announce selections to recognize outstanding senior seasons.
Darden was honored Tuesday. The Houston native caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns while setting multiple program records in nine games last season.
Darden declared for NFL draft following UNT’s win over UTEP in its regular season finale.
Tennis UNT to open spring season this week
North Texas will open its spring season at Texas on Sunday.
The Mean Green enter the match off a solid showing in the TCU Invite, its final preseason tournament over the weekend.
UNT finished nine singles wins in the event and went 5-0 on Sunday.