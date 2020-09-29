North Texas is continuing to deal with issues stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak that led to the school canceling its game against Houston last week.
UNT acknowledged it had four people connected to its football program who tested positive when it announced it had called off its game against the Cougars. School officials said Monday that it has three cases following its last round of testing.
Those cases and contract tracing protocols made it impossible for UNT to play last week. UNT coach Seth Littrell acknowledged during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that the outbreak continues to impact the team ahead of its Conference USA opener on Saturday at home against Southern Miss.
“We have had guys out due to contact tracing,” Littrell said. “You still have to get your work in and prepare. We lost depth, but that has allowed us to go good on good.”
UNT was without starting linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis for its loss to SMU on Sept. 19 due to what a school spokesman described as medical concerns.
Littrell said the university’s administration is handling contact tracing.
“It’s not so much if you have positives,” Littrell said. “Contact tracing can wipe out whole position groups. We have to be as safe as we can be and make sure we are doing what is necessary.”
Seeing the Houston game wiped out was particularly tough for a host of UNT players who are from Houston.
“Everything is so unpredictable,” UNT cornerback and Houston native Cam Johnson said. “You never know what it going to happen.
“I was hoping it wouldn’t happen to us. It was sad, especially with the Houston game being canceled because that’s a hometown game. You’re missing out on the family watching you play.”
UNT’s game against Houston was the second it has lost to the pandemic. The Mean Green were scheduled to play at Texas A&M on Sept. 12, a game that was canceled when the SEC went to a 10-game conference-only schedule.
The question now is if UNT’s game against Southern Miss will go off as planned.
Littrell acknowledged the Mean Green still have hurdles to clear if they are to play this week.
“We still have two more testing opportunities this week that we have to be clean on,” Littrell said.
“We just have to continue to move forward and trying to be, again, as safe as possible, making sure our student-athletes’ health and welfare come first.”
UNT will continue to rotate QBs
UNT will continue to use both Jason Bean and Austin Aune at quarterback when it faces Southern Miss, Littrell said.
UNT’s coach has maintained throughout the season that he feels he has two quarterbacks the Mean Green can win with.
Bean has started each of UNT’s first two games and has thrown for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Aune has played in both of the Mean Green’s games and has thrown for 387 yards and three touchdowns.
Aune is coming off an impressive half in the Mean Green’s 65-35 loss to SMU on Sept. 19. The sophomore threw for 230 of his 276 yards in the second half.
UNT continued to list Bean and Aune as co-starters heading into the weekend.
UNT learned from loss to SMU
The outcome of UNT’s game against SMU was far from what the Mean Green were hoping for, but that doesn’t mean the team didn’t take anything away from the game.
“We attack practices a lot harder now,” Johnson said. “We have no choice. I feel like SMU game was kind of a wake-up call.”
UNT was a decided underdog against the Mustangs but were hoping to be competitive in a showdown with their biggest rival.
Those hopes quickly vanished when the Mustangs ran out to a 24-0 lead.
Littrell sensed the Mean Green are making progress defensively since that loss in practice.
“I thought today was their best practice,” Littrell said. “Their mentality is right again.”
UNT to face another top quarterback
UNT has faced two of the more productive quarterbacks in college football in Bailey Zappe of Houston Baptist and Shane Buechele of SMU in its first two games of the season.
The Mean Green will see another on Saturday when they take on Southern Miss.
Jack Abraham threw for 3,496 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and has 877 yards and five touchdowns in three games this year.
Abraham threw for 421 yards in a win over the Mean Green last season.
“He’s a solid passer and is going to get the ball to his receivers,” Johnson said. “With our defensive scheme we should be able to stop this guy.”
UNT heads into the week allowing 412 passing yards per game.
Buechele threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ win over UNT. Bailey threw or 480 yards and three touchdowns in UNT’s 57-31 win to open the season.