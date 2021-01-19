North Texas took what coach Grant McCasland considers a significant step in the right direction over the weekend, when the Mean Green swept UTEP.
The challenge for the Mean Green now is to follow up on those wins that vaulted them into a tie with UAB atop the Conference USA West Division standings.
That might be easier said than done with a two-game series at Old Dominion looming this week. The Mean Green will take on the Monarchs at 6 p.m. on Friday before the series wraps up with another 6 p.m. game on Saturday.
UNT (7-5, 3-1 C-USA) heads into the series off one of its more productive two-game stretches of the season. The Mean Green hammered UTEP 66-33 while allowing its lowest point total in a game since moving to the Division I ranks in 1957 on Friday.
UNT followed up that performance Saturday by pulling away late for a 74-65 win over the Miners and a two-game sweep.
"We got key contributions from everybody," McCasland said of that late run. "They all had a big play whether it was defensively or offensively."
What made the weekend all the more rewarding for UNT was seeing UAB drop a game at Charlotte. The Blazers (10-2, 3-1) had been the league's hottest team.
UNT will look to build on its series sweep of UTEP against ODU. The Monarchs (8-4) are 5-0 at home this season.
"Old Dominion is always going to be a physical, tough team that is good on defense and sound on offense in their system," UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. "We have worked on ourselves at the beginning of this week, making sure we do what we want to do."
The challenge for UNT will be adjusting to the way the Monarchs play.
"They play really physical basketball," McCasland said. "We have to match their physicality to give ourselves a chance to win. We have a lot of respect for what they do."
Senior guard Malik Curry is averaging 16.5 points per game for ODU, while senior guard Javion Hamlet leads UNT with an average of 12.8.
UNT aiming for better starts
UNT has gotten off to slow starts recently and trailed UTEP by nine in the opening moments of its last game.
The issue is one the Mean Green are looking to rectify by playing better as a team in the opening moments of games.
"With our starters, everyone is capable of making an individual play," McCasland said. "They're putting too much pressure on themselves.
"When that second group has come in, they have moved the basketball. It opens the flow of the game."
UNT is hoping its starters will adopt that approach and avoid slow starts down the line.
"We have to start faster and not let teams get out on us," guard James Reese said. "That has been an emphasis this week."
Women's basketball
UNT aiming to build on road split
UNT saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week in a loss at UTEP and will look to bounce back this week when they host ODU on Friday and Saturday.
The teams will face off at 5 p.m. on Friday before a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.
The Mean Green (8-3) are a game back of Rice in the C-USA West Division standings at 5-1.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell was happy to pick up a road win in El Paso on Friday but was left wanting more after the Mean Green saw the Miners pull away late in Saturday's game.
"Coaches say it's nice to get the split and a win on another team's home court, but our goal is always going to be to win on Friday and get the sweep on Saturday," Mitchell said.
UNT will look to meet that goal when they take on ODU (5-5, 2-4).
"They have a new coaching staff and a little bit of a new system, but they still do what they do," Mitchell said.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former Pepperdine coach DeLisha Milton-Jones took over ODU's program in the offseason.
Tennis
UNT heads to TCU after opener
UNT will face its second Big 12 team in two matches so far this season next Tuesday, when it takes on TCU in Fort Worth.
The Mean Green opened their spring season on Sunday with a 7-0 loss to No. 3-ranked Texas.