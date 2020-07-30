Jerseys in college sports could look a little different and a whole lot less uniform beginning this fall, thanks to an NCAA rule change announced Thursday.
The governing body of college sports will now allow athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms that support social justice causes. Patches will also be allowed for commemorative and memorial purposes.
There will be one spot on the front of jerseys and one on the back where patches are allowed. The first patch cannot be larger than 2 1/4 square inches and must be placed on the sleeve or or front of the jersey. All team members are not required to wear them, but they must all match.
Patches on the front of uniforms can include names, mascots and logos intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.
The second location where patches will be allowed is on the backs of uniforms where players’ names typically appear. The words or phrases placed on the backs of jerseys are not required to be uniform.
North Texas did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on its stance on the issue.
A host of athletes in a number of sports have expressed their support for social justice causes recently. Numerous players have knelt during the national anthem before games to protest the deaths of Black men in police custody.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement in 2016.
UNT officials spent time addressing issues of social unrest with its athletes over the last few months in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died in late May while in police custody.
“We are finding different ways as a team, family, staff and coaches to be a part of the change,” UNT football coach Seth Littrell said this summer. “It is hard to know what to do. That is why we are having conversations.”
UNT tennis team honored for academic performance
The UNT tennis team was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I All-Academic Team for the 14th straight year this week.
UNT was one of 244 teams nationally to receive the honor by posting a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2. Five members of the team earned all-academic status by posting a 3.5 GPA of higher for the year — Haruka Sasaki, Alexandra Heczey, Nidhi Surapaneni, Sophia Hummel and Louisa Junghanns.
Sujay Lama’s team was recognized in May for posting a perfect multi-year score of 1,000 on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate report. The report measures a program’s performance in keeping its athletes in school and eligible.
The multi-year report covers four years.
Former UNT assistant Harrell to be inducted into Texas Tech HOF
Former UNT offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was included in the Texas Tech 2020 Hall of Fame class that was announced Thursday.
Harrell served as UNT’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18 and helped guide the Mean Green to three straight bowl games. He played a key role in developing quarterback Mason Fine, who started in all four of his seasons at UNT.
Fine set UNT records for passing yards (12,505) and passing touchdowns (93) before graduating following the 2019 season.
Harrell, who is now the offensive coordinator at Southern Cal, threw for 15,793 yards at Texas Tech and finished fourth in the 2008 Heisman voting. One of the highlights of his career was hitting Michael Crabtree for a 28-yard touchdown with one second left that gave the Red Raiders a 39-33 over No. 1-ranked Texas in 2008.
The class will be inducted this fall on a day that has yet to be determined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.