One of the storylines of an unusual offseason in college football has been the adjustments teams were forced to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Texas didn’t get a single workout in during the spring and tried to make up for lost time in the NCAA’s return-to-play period that began in mid-July.
There certainly were some drawbacks, but there was also a bright side. UNT coach Seth Littrell pointed to those benefits late last week as his team prepared for its first major scrimmage of the fall on Saturday.
“Sometimes you get them back after the summer and it’s almost like you have to reteach them because they have created some bad habits while they were on their own,” Littrell said. “I’m not sure I don’t like it better the way it’s set up now because it gave us an opportunity to walk through our schemes on all three phases and have meetings before fall camp.
“They know what to expect, their minds are refreshed, and they know what we are trying to accomplish. It’s been unbelievable.”
That foundation helped the Mean Green get off to a quick start to fall workouts that continued with their scrimmage. UNT has kept its workouts closed throughout fall practice, which opened on Aug. 7.
UNT’s players have echoed Littrell’s comments when asked how the early stages of fall drills have gone as they prepare for their season-opener Sept. 5 at home against Houston Baptist
“The energy was high,” wide receiver Jaelon Darden said after the opening day of workouts. “It felt good to be back out there with my teammates being active, learning plays and doing the best we can.”
UNT keeping it simple early
UNT is undergoing a series of significant changes this fall.
Quarterback Mason Fine graduated last season after a stellar career, while new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen is installing a fresh scheme.
Littrell and his staff are helping their players through an adjustment process by getting back to basics.
“We are keeping it simple and are working on the fundamentals of blocking and tackling,” Littrell said. “We are making sure that we are sound in what we do and that our players understand what we are trying to do.
“We are trying to stay in our base offense.”
UNT is taking a similar approach on defense.
“We have to get smarter and fundamentally better, tackle better and get off blocks better,” Bowen said. “This should be a unit that can get stops and forces turnovers, which would be big for us. When we learn how to play correctly with pad level, block destruction and tackling, we will be able to go out and get stops.”
Littrell: Adjusting to new QB will be critical
The players in the race to take over for Fine possess a variety of strengths.
Jason Bean is one of the faster quarterbacks on UNT’s roster, while Austin Aune is a more of a traditional pocket passer.
UNT hasn’t selected a starter yet, but when it does, it will adjust its offense to fit that player’s skill set.
“We are trying to get good at the things they are good at and address their weaknesses,” Littrell said. “When we get to game day, let’s do the things that they are comfortable with. If your players feel good about things and are comfortable, they will go out there, play fast and execute.”