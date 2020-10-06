Austin Aune left the world of professional baseball after six seasons with a host of goals in mind.
The former Argyle standout wanted another shot at football and dreamed of leading a team to conference titles and bowl games.
Aune took a preliminary step toward those dreams on Tuesday, when UNT coach Seth Littrell officially named him the Mean Green’s starting quarterback. Aune was listed as a co-starter behind Jason Bean and came off the bench in each of UNT’s first two games.
The depth chart didn’t change heading into UNT’s loss to Southern Miss last week, but the state of UNT’s quarterback position clearly had. Aune started for the first time and played the entire game.
UNT made it official on Tuesday when Aune moved to the top of the depth chart ahead of the Mean Green’s game on Saturday against Charlotte at Apogee Stadium. Coach Seth Littrell talked about the decision a short time later during his weekly press conference.
“I thought he handled it pretty well,” Littrell said of Aune’s first start. “Overall, he’s seeing things, throwing the football well and understanding what we’re trying to get accomplished in the passing games and run games.”
Aune threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns in the Mean Green’s 41-31 loss to the Golden Eagles. Bean did not play.
Aune made several key throws, including a 37-yard touchdown strike to Deonte Simpson late in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a good feeling,” Aune said. “Nothing really changes for me. I will keep that every day approach of getting better, getting the ball to our playmakers, making sure I run our offense at a good pace and executing each play.”
Aune has thrown for 726 yards and five touchdowns. Both he and Littrell see plenty of room for growth.
Aune was close to connecting on several deep passes during the Mean Green’s loss to Southern Miss.
“He can make all the throws, has an extremely strong arm and is accurate,” Littrell said. “We’ve got to hit on those deep balls. We had five or six opportunities where we either misjudged the ball, had a drop or slightly overthrew them.”
Aune is also working on taking better care of the ball. UNT lost three fumbles in its loss to Southern Miss. One was credited to Aune.
“We can’t do that,” Aune said. “We are working on having two hands on the ball and ball protection.”
Aune played sparingly last season and is still adjusting to playing football again. The redshirt sophomore will continue to work his way through that process this week as UNT’s starter.
UNT down two key offensive weapons
UNT will be without wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and running back Oscar Adaway III when it takes on Charlotte.
UNT handed out a list of seven players who would miss its game against Southern Miss for a host of undisclosed reasons that included COVID-19 infections, contract tracing concerns related to the disease and injuries just before kickoff. School officials did not indicate the issues individual players on the list are facing.
Adaway was among the players on the list.
UNT lost Shorter to injury during the game.
Adaway leads UNT with 222 rushing yards and has scored two rushing touchdowns on the season on just 25 carries.
Shorter was one of UNT’s most explosive players last season, when he averaged 19.7 yards per reception. The sophomore has four catches for 97 yards this year after being knocked out in the early stages of UNT’s loss to Southern Miss.
Former Ryan standout Davis to return this week
Senior linebacker Tyreke Davis will return to the Mean Green’s lineup for its game against Charlotte.
Davis started the Mean Green’s season opener against Houston Baptist but has not played since.
Davis has been one of UNT’s key defensive players the last two seasons. He was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2019 when he led the Mean Green with 14 tackles for loss and finished with 80 total tackles.
UNT’s linebackers have been hit hard by COVID-19 and injury issues throughout the season. The Mean Green were without KD Davis as well as Tyreke Davis for their loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
KD Davis returned last week, when UT was without four linebackers. Larry Nixon III, Kevin Wood and Kyleb Howell, a converted fullback/tight end, were also out.
Losing Tyreke Davis was a key blow for UNT, which is allowing 45.7 points per game.
“We will get a lot of guys back hopefully this week, which will help us with depth on defense and also on special teams,” Littrell said. “The more guys who go out, you have to pull guys off other units and special teams. Eventually, it hits you. Getting guys back will help.”