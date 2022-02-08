Class 4A girls soccer power Argyle is garnering early respect.
The Eagles checked in at No. 1 in Lethal Enforcer's 4A state soccer rankings, a poll composed of votes by coaches and media members.
Argyle, which advanced to last year's regional finals, defeated several 6A and 5A schools in its nondistrict schedule.
The Eagles, who are off to a 12-1-1 start, are seeking their fifth straight district title.
Argyle has been paced offensively by Sophie Placke (12 goals) Emma Sheehan (11 goals), Kaitlyn Niemeyer (10 goals) and Kaley Robison (10 goals).
Baseball America recognizes Jones
Braswell star Jayson Jones was recently selected to Baseball America's 2022 Preseason All-American High School Team.
The annual team is voted on by scouting departments of major league organizations.
Jones, a senior shortstop and Arkansas recruit is widely expected to be selected in the Top 10 of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Jones, who is among the top pro prospects in high school Class of 22, played in the 2021 MLB All-American game and Perfect Game All-American classic.
He batted. 377 as a junior and had a 1.339 on-base plug slugging percentage. He totaled 22 RBIs, belted four home runs and stole 19 bases.
Little local movement in TABC polls
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its latest boys and girls polls Monday. There was little movement.
Guyer's boys (29-3) stayed put at No. 7 in Class 6A, Argyle (24-6) is No. 9 in Class 4A and Ponder (27-3) is No. 22 in 3A.
Several Denton-area girls teams remained ranked, including No. 12 Braswell (31-2) in 6A, No. 10 Lake Dallas (28-4) in 5A, top-ranked Argyle (32-0) and No. 13 Sanger (26-4) in 4A, and Ponder (21-11), which bumped up two spots to No. 18 in 3A.
Girls basketball begins bi-district play next week.
