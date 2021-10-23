North Texas spent much of its game against Liberty on Saturday at Apogee Stadium playing shorthanded defensively.
UNT lost starting safety DeShawn Gaddie for the game when he was called for targeting in the first half.
The Mean Green also lost starting cornerbacks Quinn Whitlock and John Davis Jr. to injury.
UNT was forced to turn to several inexperienced players as it tried to fend off Liberty and its standout junior quarterback Malik Willis.
Those players showed signs of progress but couldn’t help UNT pull out of an extended slide. Liberty made all the key plays late in a 35-26 win.
Freshmen Dillion Williams and Ridge Texada both saw extended time.
“They stepped up,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It’s challenging, especially in a big game like that. They hadn’t played much. Those guys are playing hard. We are excited about the future. They are going to make mistakes. That is part of the growing process.”
Williams finished with three tackles, while Texada broke up a pass.
The pair of young defensive backs helped UNT hold Willis to 222 passing yards and three touchdowns. He missed part of the game with a foot injury.
UNT sacked Willis six times and kept him contained in the running game. He lost eight yards on 13 carries after sacks were taken into account.
Some of the Mean Green’s young secondary players were part of that effort. It didn’t turn out the way UNT hoped, but those players gained some experience.
“We had three starting corners out by halftime,” Littrell said. “Some young men had to grow up. I am sure there are some good things in there and some things we need to work on.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.