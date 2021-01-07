North Texas has spent a whole lot of time trying to maintain its status as one of the top defensive teams in Conference USA play over the last few weeks.
The Mean Green will get a pretty good indication of where they’re at in that regard in their second chance at opening league play this week at UTSA. The Mean Green will face the Roadrunners in a two-game series that will begin with a 6 p.m. game on Friday before the series wraps up with a 3 p.m. on Saturday.
UNT (4-4) was supposed to open league play last week with a home series against UAB that was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the Blazers’ program.
That unexpected turn of events sets up an intriguing matchup for UNT in its opening series in conference play that will feature teams with far different philosophies.
The Mean Green lead C-USA in Ken Pomroy’s defensive efficiency ratings that measure how many points teams give up per 100 possessions. UNT ranks 69th nationally at 95.9, a total that will be tough to maintain against UTSA, a team that pushes the ball at every opportunity and is averaging 80.4 points per game.
“They are one of the most explosive offenses in the country and play much better at home,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We’re going to do our best to defend them, but you’re going to have to score points in their building to win. You do what you can to make it tough.”
For UNT that means trying to contain one of the best backcourts in C-USA in Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace.
Jackson averaged 26.8 points per game last season. He isn’t off to as good of a start this year but is still putting up 16.3 points per game. Wallace isn’t too far behind at 13.2, giving UTSA (4-5) two players who rank among the top 15 scorers in C-USA at eighth and 15th, respectively.
“They want to get up and down and have two good guards we are familiar with,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “That’s the head of the snake for them.”
In previous seasons, the duo of Jackson and Wallace was about all UTSA had in terms of scoring threats. That has changed this year with the arrival of center Jacob Germany and forward Eric Parrish.
Germany, a 6-11 center, is averaging 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Parrish is adding 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.
“They are more athletic and are bigger in places around those guys,” McCasland said of Jackson and Wallace. “They have talented players around them whereas in the past they were more role players. The players they have now contribute more offensively.”
UNT appears prepared for the challenge those players will present after navigating a tough nonconference schedule. The Mean Green faced West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi State early in the season.
UNT also picked up a game at Loyola Chicago last week after its series against UAB was called off. The Mean Green lost each of those games.
The question now is how much UNT gained from playing a series of tough games before C-USA play.
The Mean Green displayed their mettle defensively recently and held three of their last four opponents under 60 points.
The challenge for UNT heading into C-USA play will be matching its prowess on the defensive end with an improved effort offensively.
UNT has struggled to find a rhythm offensively. The Mean Green have scored less than 55 points three times this season, including in their 57-49 loss to Loyola.
“We are not the most confident group offensively right now,” McCasland said. “Confidence grows from trusting each other and knowing that we don’t have to get it from one person. We can do it as a team.”