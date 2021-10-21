North Texas accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference on Thursday morning, a move that is widely viewed as a dramatic upgrade for the school's athletics program.
AAC officials announced a six-team expansion that will give the Irving-based league 14 teams in most sports. All six additions are currently members of Conference USA.
UTSA, Rice, UAB, Florida Atlantic, and Charlotte are all making the move with UNT.
SMU, Memphis, East Carolina, Temple, Tulsa, South Florida, Navy and Tulane are already members of what will be a league centered in the Southwest. Navy is a football-only member of the AAC, while Wichita State competes in the league in basketball and Olympic sports.
“Moving into the American Athletic Conference is a proud moment not only for our athletics program but for our entire university," UNT president Neal Smatresk said in a statement announcing the move. "As UNT has grown and made numerous advances in our academic programs and research enterprise in recent years, elevating our athletics program into a more prestigious conference like The American is a natural progression. This is an exciting new beginning for us.”
The AAC was viewed as a higher-level league than C-USA before the latest round of realignment. The AAC will look much different after it lost Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida to the Big 12, but there is little doubt the league still represents an upgrade for UNT.
UNT has long wanted to elevate its profile in Texas and especially the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Joining the AAC will immediately provide added exposure.
UNT will be in the same conference as longtime rival SMU and is making the move to the AAC with two of its Texas rivals from C-USA in major markets. Rice is in Houston, while UTSA is in San Antonio.
Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker spent the last few weeks selling what the school has to offer as a new wave of conference realignment kicked off.
"Today marks a transformational step forward for the University of North Texas and one all our alumni and fans should be proud of," Baker said. "We talk often about maximizing the opportunities right in front of us and this is a testament to the work and investment made by so many across our campus and our athletics department."
Those efforts paid off when UNT accepted its invitation to the AAC. UNT and the other additions to the league will become members of the conference as early as the 2023-24 school year.
UNT will likely end up in a division with in-state schools SMU, UTSA, Rice as well as Tulsa and Tulane, two other traditional regional rivals.
"I am extremely pleased to welcome these six outstanding universities to the American Athletic Conference," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. "This is a strategic expansion that accomplishes a number of goals as we take the conference into its second decade. We are adding excellent institutions that are established in major cities and have invested in competing at the highest level."
The move could end up being a financial boon for UNT's athletics program.
AAC schools currently receive about $7 million per school annually in media rights revenue, far and away more than the $500,000 C-USA schools receive.
UNT will likely receive a higher payout in the AAC. The question is how much higher. The AAC's media rights revenue is expected to decline significantly after the league lost three of its highest profile schools in the latest round of realignment that was set off when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC.
The Big 12 responded by grabbing BYU in addition to the three AAC schools. The loss of Houston, Cincinnati and UCF is expected to reduce what the AAC can garner in a television deal.
No matter what the AAC's media deal looks like, UNT officials and coaches are thrilled with the move. Several spoke privately over the last few weeks about their excitement over what the AAC would offer UNT as a whole and their programs on an individual basis.
UNT gradually improved its realignment resume since it moved from the Sun Belt to C-USA in 2013. The school opened a $13.6 million soccer/track and field stadium and a $16 million indoor football practice facility in 2019.
UNT also recently opened a $3 million golf practice facility.
The school's programs have also improved competitively over the last few years, adding to what UNT had to sell. UNT's men's basketball team won its first NCAA tournament game in March when it upset Purdue. The school's football team has struggled during a 1-5 start this season but has played in bowl games in four of the last five years.
Baker emphasized to UNT's boosters and supporters that the school's efforts to improve its athletics program would move it into position should an opportunity to join a better league present itself.
That is exactly what happened after the AAC declined overtures this fall from C-USA about realigning on a regional basis. C-USA officials, including commissioner Judy MacLeod, sent a letter to their counterparts in the AAC asking them to join in their efforts to move to a regional alignment.
The AAC raided C-USA instead just more than a week later after a quick expansion process. All six C-USA teams that left the league for the AAC applied for membership, were considered and accepted in a matter of days.
A new era in the history of UNT's athletics program was ushered in as part of the league's expansion, one that is expected to have significant financial and competitive benefits for the school.
"I'm excited about the future as we continue to deliver on our commitment to build champions and prepare leaders as members of the American Athletic Conference," Baker said.