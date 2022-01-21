The tight turnaround between Thursday and Saturday games in Conference USA during basketball season is always a challenge as league play heats up.
Having limited time to shift gears from one game to the next is particularly difficult when the second game of the week is against a team like Old Dominion.
UNT will tackle that challenge when it takes on the Monarchs at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Super Pit.
UNT coach Grant McCasland addressed the issues ODU presents shortly after the Mean Green extended their winning streak to four games by knocking off Charlotte on Thursday.
“Old Dominion presents a physicality,” McCasland said. “When you face a team like ODU in a Saturday game, you have to bring an energy and effort on every possession. When the shot goes up, you know it’s on. You have to be ready for their pressure on rebounds.”
That physical approach has the Monarchs (7-10, 2-2 C-USA) in the middle of the race in C-USA’s East Division, where no team has seized control.
Florida Atlantic leads the division with a 3-2 record and is one of four teams with two losses in league play. The Monarchs were in good position after starting 2-0 in C-USA but have struggled since, while losing consecutive games to UTEP and Rice.
The Monarchs will be desperate for a win heading into their game against UNT. The Mean Green posted one of their best defensive performances of the season in their 65-51 win over Charlotte.
UNT held the 49ers without a field goal until the 14:06 mark of the first half. Jahmir Young came into the night as the second-leading scorer in C-USA with an average of 20.2 points per game. The guard finished with just 10 points against the Mean Green.
UNT guards Tylor Perry and Mardrez McBride both hit five 3s in the Mean Green’s win over Charlotte. Perry scored a game-high 17 points and is averaging 14.9 points per game.
Senior forward Thomas Bell is adding 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
ODU is paced by senior guard C.J. Keyser, who is averaging 14.6 points per game. Junior forward Kalu Ezikpe is adding 11.8 points and senior forward Austin Trice 11.2.
“They execute and make you guard in the paint,” McCasland said. “It will be key to have great ball pressure and rebound.”
UNT reached that goal in its win over Charlotte.
“We came out, competed, executed our game plan and made it tough for them on defense,” McBride said.
UNT women aiming to split trip
UNT will look to snap a two-game losing streak and split a two-game road trip when the Mean Green take on ODU at 2 p.m. at Chartway Arena.
UNT (7-7, 1-3) enters the game off a 72-67 loss to Charlotte on Thursday. The Mean Green had a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 23-9 in the final period.
Forward Jaylen Mallard scored 13 points to lead UNT. Fellow forward Madison Townley and guard Jazion Jackson each added 12 points.
Junior guard Quincy Noble leads UNT with an average of 14.8 points per game.
Old Dominion (13-3) is 3-1 in C-USA play and 6-1 at home.
Senior guards Iggy Allen and Ajah Wayne are both averaging 14.6 points per game for ODU.
Briefly ...
UNT announced Friday that it has rescheduled three games that were postponed due to COVID-19 issues earlier this season.
UNT will play at UAB on Feb. 7 and host Rice on Feb. 10. The Mean Green travel to Rice on Feb. 13.