North Texas is set to honor Abner Haynes and Leon King, who became the first Black athletes to play major college football in Texas in 1956, when they joined the Mean Green.
The school will construct Unity Plaza near the UNT Athletic Center and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The venue will feature both men's names prominently and include plaques honoring their accomplishments.
UNT announced the move on Friday.
"We are excited to honor the contributions of two icons of our university and the state of Texas in Abner and Leon," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. "This Unity Plaza will be a focal point of our athletics facilities and somewhere that will live on for generations celebrating the achievements of two of our finest alumni."
Haynes and King played at Dallas Lincoln before coming to UNT. They played for UNT's freshman team before joining the varsity the following year.
Haynes went on to become one of the best players in program history. He was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference running back and led UNT to the 1959 Sun Bowl. He was inducted into the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986.
Haynes played for the Kansas City Chiefs and is also a member of their Hall of Honor. His No. 28 jersey was retired by the franchise.
King went on to become a teacher, coach and administrator in the Dallas Independent School District after his time at UNT.
"I am proud to see these trailblazers honored for their contributions to UNT and Texas," UNT president Neal Smatresk said. "They broke barriers and served as inspiration for many that came after them, and I am excited our athletics department is recognizing their exceptional bravery and perseverance with our Unity Plaza."
