The North Texas men’s basketball team will get a second crack at posting a headline-grabbing win on Friday.
The Mean Green will travel to Mississippi State for a 7 p.m. game less than a week after falling to Arkansas in their first game against an SEC opponent this season.
The Razorbacks raced past UNT 69-54 on Saturday when the Mean Green struggled to get anything going offensively.
UNT (1-1) turned the ball over 16 times and went just 2 for 13 from 3-point range.
“We got stalled by their pressure,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the game. “They were more aggressive and maintained a level of energy to the way they played the game. It really disrupted our offense and led to turnovers, which led to easy baskets for them. That was the difference.”
UNT will try to bounce back against Mississippi State (1-2). The Bulldogs will also present matchup problems for the Mean Green due to its size and athleticism.
D.J. Stewart Jr., a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard, is averaging 18.3 points per game to lead Mississippi State. Tolu Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, is adding 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Mardrez McBride leads UNT with an average of 14.5 points and is one of four players averaging double figures for the Mean Green.
Senior guard James Reese and senior forward Zachary Simmons are both adding 13.0 points per outing. Freshman center Abou Ousmane scored 10 points in UNT’s season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State but did not play against Arkansas.
The UNT women will also be in action when they travel to face Louisiana (Lafayette). The Mean Green (1-1) won their season opener over Tarleton before falling to Texas 106-69 on Sunday.
Sophomore guards Quincy Noble and N’Yah Boyd are averaging 14.5 and 12.0 points per game, respectively, to lead UNT.
Louisiana has yet to play this season after its first two games against New Orleans and Loyola New Orleans were canceled.
The Ragin’ Cajuns finished 19-12 last season and were picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division in the league’s preseason poll. Senior forward Ty’Reona Doucet was a preseason All-Sun Belt selection after averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds last season.