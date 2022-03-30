North Texas will open the 2022 football season with a Conference USA game at UTEP under a revised schedule that was released Wednesday afternoon.
UNT will face the Miners on Aug. 27, when C-USA will have three games in zero week.
The league was forced to revamp its slate after coming to an agreement with three schools that are leaving the league for the Sun Belt that will allow them to depart at the end of this school year.
The agreement was announced on Tuesday.
Old Dominion, Southern Miss and Marshall were included on both the C-USA and Sun Belt schedules that were released earlier this year. UNT was set to play both Southern Miss and Marshall in its original slate of C-USA games before those teams arranged to leave the league along with Old Dominion.
Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky were both added to UNT's C-USA schedule that already included Rice, UAB, Florida International, UTSA, Louisiana Tech and UTEP.
C-USA was set to have 14 teams before the departure of three schools for the Sun Belt. UNT will now be part of an 11-team league without divisions.
C-USA moved quickly to revise its schedule after losing three schools. UNT and the remaining schools endured a couple of anxious hours to see how it would all play out before the league provided its schools a copy of the schedule in advance of its release.
"I'm relieved that we have a football schedule and that there is some finality to it," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. "It’s interesting the way this all unfolded. I can’t recall — at least in FBS conference history — that schools were invited into a conference without already having contractually figured out how they are going to exit their current league.
"The conference office has managed this the best they could. They continue to be fair to all the teams that are in the league, even those of us who are exiting."
UNT is among six schools that are leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference. Rice, UTSA, UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and UNT are expected to join the American after the conclusion of the upcoming school year.
UNT coach Seth Littrell is looking forward to preparing for what is expected to be the Mean Green's last season in C-USA now that their schedule is in place.
"We are glad to finally get a schedule and are excited about it," Littrell said. "The conference is the conference. We will have to play good competition every week. We are looking forward to playing UTEP in week zero."
UNT didn't play its first conference game of the season last year until hosting UAB in the third week of the season. The Mean Green opened the 2011 season with a Sun Belt Conference game at Florida International.
This fall will mark the first time since that season UNT will open the year with a conference game.
Adding WKU and FAU to its schedule will have the Mean Green facing the defending C-USA East Division champion as well as one of the league's traditional powers.
WKU won the C-USA East Division title last season before falling to UTSA in the conference championship game. FAU won C-USA's East Division in 2017 and 2019 and went on to win the conference's championship game in each of those seasons.
C-USA's conference championship game will be played on Dec. 2. The league has yet to announce how it will determine the teams that play in the championship game after eliminating its divisions.
The East and West Division champions previously advanced to the C-USA title game.
The league plans to release details about its championship game as well as its television schedule at a later date.