North Texas is reviving one of its longest-standing football rivalries.
UNT and Texas State will resume their series in in the 2026 season, when the Mean Green will travel to face the Bobcats in San Marcos.
The game is the opener of a home-and-home series. UNT is set to announce that four games have been added to its schedule early this afternoon.
UNT will play at Texas State on Sept. 19, 2026. The series will conclude with a game in Denton on Aug. 31, 2030.
UNT has also added home games against Abilene Christian in 2023 and Houston Baptist in 2026.
Texas State announced a series of schedule additions, including the UNT series, late Monday morning.
The teams last played in 1994, when the Mean Green won 27-14 in San Marcos. UNT went on to win the Southland Conference title in its last season competing at the Division I-AA level that fall.
UNT left the league to become a Division I independent following the season and has been a member of the Big West, Sun Belt and Conference USA since. Texas State followed the same path, leaving the Southland to become a Division I independent ahead of the 2011 season.
Texas State joined the Western Athletic Conference for a year before joining the Sun Belt in 2013.
UNT and Texas State went their separate ways following their time together in the Southland. They have played 37 times in their history, despite the extended break in the series that stands at 26 years.
UNT leads the all-time series 28-6-3.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker and associate vice president of athletics Jared Mosley have gradually remade the school’s nonconference football schedule since they arrived at the school ahead of the 2016 season. The pair have emphasized scheduling home-and-home series.
Those series have filled the void left when the program moved away from scheduling single games against national powers that come with a financial payout.
UNT recently added a home-and-home series with Colorado and also has series with Memphis, UNLV, Wyoming and Texas Tech on the books for the coming years.
