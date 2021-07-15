North Texas will face Kansas in the ESPN Events Invitational, one of the premier tournaments in men’s college basketball this season.
UNT will take on the Jayhawks on Thanksgiving at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.
The eight-team event will include 12 games over three days in a bracket-style tournament. Teams will play once per day with the two teams that emerge undefeated facing off in the title game on Nov. 28.
Each game will be shown on ESPN’s slate of channels. UNT’s opening-round game against the Jayhawks will be shown on ESPN or ESPN2
Several other highly regarded programs will participate in the tournament, including Alabama and Miami.
The event will provide UNT an early test as the Mean Green look to build on a season that saw the Mean Green post their first NCAA tournament win in program history.
UNT caught fire late in the season, winning four games in four days in the Conference USA tournament. The Mean Green beat Western Kentucky in the C-USA title game to earn an NCAA bid and went on to beat Purdue in a first-round game.
UNT returns two starters from that team in forward Thomas Bell and guard Mardrez McBride. Bell averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. McBride averaged 7.7 points.
UNT added a host of highly regarded players to complement the duo, including former Washington forward Hameir Wright. The graduate transfer forward started 80 games for the Huskies and averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season.
Kansas is coming off a 21-9 season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament before falling to Southern Cal. The Jayhawks return senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who led the team with an average of 14.1 points per game.
Former Guyer standout Jalen Wilson started all but three games last season for Kansas and averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.