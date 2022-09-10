North Texas coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green spent a big chunk of the offseason talking about finding a way to become more explosive offensively.
UNT didn’t come up with nearly enough big plays to satisfy Littrell last season, when the Mean Green’s wide receiver corps took injury hit after injury hit.
Those big plays came a whole lot easier on Saturday in UNT’s 59-27 win over Texas Southern, a performance the Mean Green hope is a step toward where they want to be later in the season.
Running back Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run and Roderic Burns caught a 70-yard touchdown strike from Austin Aune.
“Big plays happen when you make a routine play,” Littrell said. “That is really what it is – a pitch and a catch, blocking up the right front, a run read or an RPO that becomes explosive because you made the right read and throw it when you are supposed to.”
UNT made a few more of those good decisions and saw it pay off in its win over the Tigers.
Mose runs starting streak to 51
UNT center Manase Mose ran his streak of consecutive starts to 51 in the Mean Green’s game against Texas Southern.
Mose matched what is believed to be the program record for starts in a career set by former UNT center Andy Brewster last week in a loss to SMU.
The former Euless Trinity standout has started every game he has played for the Mean Green since his redshirt freshman season in 2018.
Brewster is a former UNT center and a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
UNT plays without key running backs
UNT running backs Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson were among a host of players who missed the game due to injury.
Ragsdale started UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP, while Johnson started last week’s loss to SMU.
Johnson has 71 rushing yards on the season, while Ragsdale has 33.
UNT was also without defensive tackle Enoch Jackson, linebacker Kevin Wood, offensive lineman Daizion Carroll and cornerback John Davis Jr.
Davis was injured in UNT’s win over UTEP to open the season and has not played since. Carroll started against UTEP and also played against SMU. Both are expected to be miss considerable time.
Wood started UNT’s season opener before missing last week’s game. Jackson started each of the Mean Green’s first two games and has three tackles on the year.
