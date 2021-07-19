North Texas will be a decided underdog in the race for the Conference USA title this fall.
UNT was picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the league’s West Division in the league’s preseason media poll that was released Monday.
Only UTEP was picked to finish behind the Mean Green, who are coming off a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UTEP hasn’t won a C-USA game since 2018.
Media members that cover C-USA regularly voted in the poll that established UAB as the team to beat in the West. The Blazers have won the C-USA championship game in two of the last three seasons.
UTSA was picked to finish second in the West. Marshall is the preseason favorite in the East.
UAB beat Marshall in last season’s C-USA title game.
UNT finished 4-6 in 2020, when the Mean Green made their fourth bowl appearance in the last five years. Coach Seth Littrell expressed confidence in the Mean Green’s ability to build on last season’s run to the postseason after wrapping up spring practice.
“The kids had the best energy since we have been here,” Littrell said. “Everyone seemed really locked in. The kids were coaching each other, and the coaches were engaged. Both sides of the ball got better.
“We still have a long way to go, but I am really excited about where we are at.”
UNT enters the 2021 campaign looking to post its first winning season since 2018 without Jaelon Darden, last season’s C-USA Most Valuable Player. The wide receiver caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games.
Darden declared for the NFL draft following the regular season and skipped the Myrtle Beach Bowl to prepare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Darden in the fourth round.
Darden’s departure leaves a glaring hole in UNT’s lineup, but the Mean Green have several of their other key players returning. Defensive tackle Dion Novil elected to take advantage of the NCAA granting seniors an additional season of eligibility and will be back this fall.
Novil finished with 37 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the 2020 season. Darden and Novil were UNT’s only first-team All-C-USA selections last year.
UNT’s hopes to exceed expectations will rest largely on new defensive coordinator Phil Bennett and his ability to get more out of Novil and the Mean Green. UNT ranked last in C-USA with an average of 42.8 points per game.
Novil was among five UNT players included on the watch list of the top returning players in C-USA released by the league in conjunction with the poll. Offensive lineman Jacob Brammer, wide receiver Jyaire Shorter, linebacker KD Davis and long snapper Nate Durham were also included on the list of players selected by the league’s coaches.
Brammer was a second team All-C-USA pick last season. Davis was an honorable mention all-league selection after leading the Mean Green with 75 tackles.
UNT will look to Shorter to help fill the void left by Darden. The sophomore played in three games last season before suffering a season-ending injury.
Shorter was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection in 2019 when he finished with 24 catches for 473 yards and nine touchdowns.
UNT will open its season with a game against Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green will also open C-USA play at home. The Mean Green will take on UAB at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.