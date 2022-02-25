North Texas needed every win it could muster late in 2021 to qualify for a bowl after starting 1-6.
The Mean Green came through with a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season that included a win over UTEP that was due in part to their special teams.
Ethan Mooney hit a 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds and UNT escaped with a 20-17 win.
Mooney is back for his senior season along with a few other key players, including punter Bernardo Rodriguez.
Mooney was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection last season and is back to lead UNT’s special teams units that were something of a mixed bag in 2021.
The Mean Green led C-USA in field goal percentage after hitting 13 of their 16 attempts and also hit all 42 of their extra points.
UNT has room for growth in the return game where it ranked 11th out of 14 teams in C-USA in both punt return average (6.6 yards per attempt) and kick return average (18.9 yards per attempt).
Here’s a look at UNT’s special teams to wrap up this year’s position-by-position rundown of the Mean Green’s roster.
Key returnees: P Bernardo Rodriguez (Sr., 5-10, 189), P Caden McNeese (Rfr., 5-10, 178), K Ethan Mooney (Sr., 6-0, 200), PR Roderic Burns (Jr., 5-10, 192), KR Dorian Morris (So., 5-10, 187), KR Isaiah Johnson (So., 6-0, 216)
Key losses: KR DeAndre Torrey (graduation), KR Upton Stout (transfer), DS Nate Durham (graduation)
Newcomers: K Kaleb Cue, DS Collin Brown, DS JP Hadley
Biggest unanswered question: UNT will look to upgrade its performance in the return game heading into the 2022 season and will have to find new players to rely on.
Running back DeAndre Torrey graduated after leading the Mean Green in both kickoffs returned with eight and kickoff return average at 22.4 yards per attempt. Defensive back Upton Stout is also gone after averaging 22.0 yards on his two kick return attempts.
Roderic Burns returned punts last season an averaged 6.6 yards per return and is back.
UNT could look to its returning players and a handful of recruits to upgrade its performance in the return game in the spring. The question is if the Mean Green can find a better option or help its veteran return men produce at a higher level.
Why 2022 production could be better: UNT has a consistent kicker in Mooney and a solid punter in Rodriguez who should be among the better players at their positions in C-USA this fall.
UNT has some work to do in the return game but has enough talent on the roster to find a return man or two who can upgrade its performance.
Why 2022 production could be worse: UNT lost a consistent deep snapper in Nate Durham and a proven return man in Torrey.
There is no guarantee that the Mean Green can find players who will effectively fill those spots. Mooney was consistent last season but might not find that groove again this year.
Overall outlook: The basis of any good special teams unit is a good kicker and punter.
UNT is set in that regard with Mooney and Rodriguez. The Mean Green will spend the spring looking to upgrade their return game.
UNT has enough options on its roster to find a player or two to fill those rolls. Just being average in the return game would vault the Mean Green toward the top of C-USA as an overall special teams unit.
