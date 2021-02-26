North Texas enjoyed an extended run of special teams success under coordinator Marty Biagi before losing him to Purdue ahead of the 2020 season.
Biagi coached Trevor Moore and Cole Hedlund, two of the better kickers in program history, and was also the mastermind behind UNT's fake fair catch punt return for a touchdown in a win over Arkansas in 2018.
It was only a matter of time before Biagi was snapped up by a Power Five program after that highlight reel play.
UNT brought back Mike Ekeler, who spent the 2016 season as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator, to replace Biagi. It stood to reason that UNT would take at least a small step back.
That is exactly what happened.
Kicker Ethan Mooney made just half of his 14 field goal attempts after missing UNT's season opener due to injury. The Mean Green also went the whole year without a kick or punt return touchdown.
UNT was in the middle of the pack in Conference USA in most return and coverage statistics. The good news is the Mean Green have Mooney and punter Bernardo Rodriguez back. Mooney was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2019 and could easily get back on track in his second season working with Ekeler.
Here's a look at UNT's special teams units as we wrap up our annual look at the Mean Green's roster on a position-by-position basis.
Key returners: K Ethan Mooney, Jr.; DS Nate Durham, Jr.; DS Brandon Oldham, Rfr.; P Bernardo Rodriguez, Jr.; KR/PR DeAndre Torrey, Sr.; KR Deonte Simpson, So.
Key losses: KR Deion Hair-Griffin, PR Jaelon Darden, K Zach Williams, KR Tre Siggers, KR Nic Smith
Key newcomers: P Caden McNeese, K Caden Gilmore
Biggest unanswered question: There is no bigger question for UNT when it comes to special teams than if Mooney can return to form. The Mean Green have seen the former Keller Timber Creek standout come through plenty of times in his career.
Mooney hit a 22-yard game-winner against Middle Tennessee in 2019, when he also hit a 51-yard bomb in a game against Charlotte. Mooney went 16 for 20 on field goals that season.
Why 2021 production could be better: Mooney is perfectly capable of having a good season and Rodriguez should improve after averaging 43.4 yards per punt in his first season at UNT.
The Mean Green also have plenty of talented skill position players they could look to in the return game.
Why 2021 production could be worse: There is no guarantee that Mooney will bounce back from a tough season. And while UNT has plenty of wide receivers, defensive backs and running backs it could turn to in the return game, none of them are proven commodities.
UNT lost Hair-Griffin when he graduated and elected to not return for an additional season. The wide receiver made a lot of plays over the course of his career as a kick returner, including a 56-yard return last season in a loss to Louisiana Tech.
Torrey and Simpson have experience returning kickoffs and punts but have not proven to be the weapon Hair-Griffin was. Torrey averaged 17.7 yards per kickoff return on nine attempts last season when Simpson averaged 1.9 yards on seven punt returns.
UNT has no other players returning who had more than one punt or one kickoff return attempt last season.
Overall outlook: UNT's special teams are a question mark heading into the 2021 season.
The Mean Green have to get Mooney back on track and find a way to replace Hair-Griffin in the kick return game.
How UNT fares meeting those challenges will go a long way toward determining if its special teams get back to the level they played at under Biagi.
Here are the previous entries in this year's series.
Here are the previous entries in our series:
Quarterbacks — Ruder joins fray as UNT’s situation improves from a year ago
Running backs — UNT poised to thrive in running game behind Torrey, Adaway
Wide receivers, tight ends — UNT has plenty of talent after losing all-time great in Darden
Offensive line — Mean Green aim to build on promising season
Defensive line — Novil returns to anchor defensive front
Linebackers — Veteran duo of Davis and Davis to guide UNT in time of change
Secondary — UNT hoping influx of talent will upgrade secondary