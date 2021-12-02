The North Texas athletics department posted the highest score in program history on the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate report that was released on Thursday.
UNT posted a score of 87 on the report that measures the number of student-athletes who graduate from a program within a six-year span from the time they enroll. The latest report covered students who enrolled from 2011-14.
The GSR report does not count students who leave a school in good academic standing against its score.
UNT's previous high score was an 86 posted last year.
“Building Champions and Preparing Leaders is our ultimate goal here at UNT,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “The positive increase in GSR that we see again this year shows the progress we are making as our student-athletes continue to grow, develop and graduate. I am proud of their hard work.”
UNT's women’s golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball programs all posted a perfect score of 100. The school's swimming and diving (97) and football (83) teams both posted their best scores ever in the 20-year history of the report.
UNT ranked No. 6 among the 24 schools that compete on the Division I level in Texas. Only one of those schools is a public institution. UNT also ranked No. 5 among Conference USA schools.
