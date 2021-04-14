The process of rebuilding following the best season in North Texas men’s basketball history has been underway for weeks.
The next step in the Mean Green reloading after beating Purdue for their first NCAA tournament win in program history will take place over the next few weeks as UNT puts together its 2021 recruiting class.
The Mean Green have three players committed thus far heading into the late signing period that began Wednesday morning.
How UNT fares in adding to that foundation will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green can continue their rise under coach Grant McCasland.
UNT won the regular season Conference USA title last season before rolling to the conference tournament title this year.
The Mean Green have never been in a better spot when it comes to building for the future.
That’s great news considering this will be one of UNT’s more significant rebuilds in recent program history. The NCAA granted players an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT could have theoretically brought its entire team back. That didn’t come close to happening.
The Mean Green saw two key players elect to pursue a pro career and five more enter the transfer portal in a landmark season for player movement in college basketball.
More than 1,200 players are in exploring their transfer options this spring.
The following is a look at where the Mean Green stand as the late signing period begins.
The returning foundation
The best news for UNT so far in the offseason is that Thomas Bell will be back for another year.
The senior forward announced his decision to come back shortly after the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-6 forward was terrific on both ends of the floor for UNT. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, when he also blocked 33 shots and picked up 20 steals.
Bell is expected to take on a larger role offensively next season when he will be among five key players returning.
Starting shooting guard Mardrez McBride will also be back after 7.7 points per game in his first season with the Mean Green. McBride hit a huge 3 to send UNT’s game against Western Kentucky in the final of the C-USA tournament to overtime.
Guard Rubin Jones and forward Abou Ousmane averaged 6.2 and 2.9 points per game, respectively, and will fill larger roles when they return next season.
Senior guard JJ Murray ranked second among UNT players with 30 steals and will be a steady force again.
UNT could also have Jahmiah Simmons back, depending on what he elects to do. Simmons missed last season due to injury.
What UNT is losing
UNT will need the players it has returning to fill the rather large void left by three starters who departed after the Mean Green’s championship season.
There is no bigger loss for UNT than point guard Javion Hamlet, who was terrific in the postseason. He was named the MVP of the C-USA tournament and averaged 24.5 points per game in the NCAA tournament.
Hamlet declared for the NBA draft after UNT’s loss to Villanova in the second round. He said at UNT’s celebration event following the season that he doesn’t have anything left to prove on the college level.
UNT also lost forward Zachary Simmons to the pro ranks and shooting guard James Reese to the transfer market.
Simmons averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and is likely headed to play overseas.
Reese is among five UNT players who entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season. UNT's starting shooting guard announced that he is headed to South Carolina on Wednesday.
Reese averaged 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season. He was also one of the Mean Green’s best defenders and posted a team-high 42 steals.
Backups Mykell Robinson, Terence Lewis II, Jalen Jackson and Larry Wise are also in the portal.
Additions so far
The good news for UNT is that it already has three highly regarded high school seniors who form the foundation of its recruiting class.
Oklahoma wing Matthew Stone and DeSoto forward Chrisdon Morgan have already signed with UNT. Aaron Scott, a small forward from Legacy School of Sport Sciences, has committed to UNT is expected to sign with the Mean Green in the next few days.
All three players were highly recruited and combine to form the second-ranked recruiting class in C-USA, according to 247Sports.
UNT has plenty of scholarships left to give as the late signing period kicks off.
The Mean Green have several offers out to players who will be able to visit campus in the next few weeks.
UNT has already begun rebuilding after a memorable season. We should soon find out who the next players to join that process will be.