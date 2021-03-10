FRISCO – North Texas had never been in a better position heading into the Conference USA women’s basketball tournament.
The Mean Green earned a bye in the preliminary around and were the No. 3 seed from the league’s West Division, its best position ever in its eight years in the league. And if that wasn’t enough, UNT entered this week’s event off an upset win at Rice, arguably the top team in the league.
None of that made a difference on Wednesday when the Mean Green faced Old Dominion.
The Monarchs dominated the paint and made the key plays down the stretch to pull away for a 71-66 win at the Ford Center.
UNT was within 63-61 with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter after Emma Villas-Gomis scored four straight points, a run she capped with a pair of free throws. Ajah Wayne answered with a layup that helped the Monarchs pull away.
“The differences were free-throw attempts and rebounding,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We were missing our leading rebounder in Madison Townley, who was in foul trouble most of the game. We needed to have other people step up and get the job done."
UNT (13-7) came up short against the Monarchs, the No. 6 seed from the East. ODU (12-10) knocked off Western Kentucky in overtime in a preliminary round game on Tuesday night and will continue its unexpected tournament run on Thursday in a quarterfinal game against Charlotte.
ODU finished with a 46-28 rebounding advantage over UNT and outscored the Mean Green 16-8 at the line behind Wayne. The junior guard gave UNT fits while posting a double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds while shooting an efficient 11-of-15 from the field.
“Wayne is the heart and soul of who we are,” ODU coach Delisha Milton-Jones said.
Wayne and ODU would have put UNT away earlier had it not been for Villas-Gomis. The senior forward scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting.
“Emma has come along really well as of late,” Mitchell said. “Her confidence has grown. She has gotten more comfortable with what we wanted her to do. She was huge for us.”
Quincy Noble added 20 points but went 8-of-23 from the field. UNT hit just four of its 21 attempts from 3-point range.
“We amped it up defensively when we switched to our 2-3 zone,” Milton-Jones said. “We were able to create walls all over the court and specify who was going to get what shots and where.”
UNT hung with ODU in the early going and was down 29-28 at the end of a back-and-forth first half.
The Mean Green trailed 15-10 before working their way back and took a 26-22 lead after Jazion Jackson picked up a steal and shoveled the ball to Villas-Gomis for a layup at the 3:36 mark of the second quarter.
ODU closed the half on a 7-2 run and went into the break with the lead after Amari Young hit a free throw with .2 seconds.
UNT tied the game up early in the second half at 33-33 on a Noble 3. ODU scored four quick points to regain the lead, a burst Wayne capped with a steal and layup.
The Mean Green stayed within striking distance but never regained the lead.
“We rebounded the ball and allowed them one shot,” Milton-Jones said. “When we could get out and run, that was in our favor. We had to finish our work defensively with a box out.”
The Monarchs did just that upset UNT just when it looked like the Mean Green were poised to build on a breakout season. UNT set a program record for C-USA wins in a season while finishing 10-4 in league play and felt good about its chances of making a run in the conference tournament.
ODU and Wayne made sure that run never got started.
Old Dominion 71, North Texas 66
OLD DOMINION (12-10) – Adams 4-12 3-3 11, Wayne 11-15 4-7 26, Morris 5-19 5-8 17, Robinson 2-3 0-0 5, Young 3-5 2-3 8, Wheaton 1-2 0-0 2, Hudson 0-3 2-2 2. Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 16-23 71.
NORTH TEXAS (13-7) – Noble 8-23 1-1 20, Jackson 3-8 0-0 6, Boyd 2-7 0-0 4, Lee 1-4 0-0 2, Townley 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-6 3-4 6, Brooks 2-3 0-0 4, Villas-Gomis 10-18 4-4 24. Totals 27-69 8-9 66.
|Old Dominion
|17
|12
|19
|23
|-- 71
|North Texas
|17
|11
|14
|24
|-- 66
Three-point goals – ODU 3-14 (Adams 0-1, Morris 2-11, Robinson 1-1, Hudson 0-1), UNT 4-21 (Noble 3-11, Jackson 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Lee 1-4, Neal 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Villas-Gomis 0-2) Fouled out – Townley, Adams Rebounds – ODU 46 (Wayne 16), UNT 28 (Jackson 6) Assists – ODU 11 (Adams 4), UNT 16 (Boyd 7) Total fouls – ODU 13, UNT 19. A – NA.