North Texas will face Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
UNT is the No. 13 seed in the South Region and will take on the Boilermakers. The site and time of the game will be announced at a later date.
The Mean Green are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 after knocking off Western Kentucky in the Conference USA tournament final 61-57 in overtime on Saturday.
UNT is 17-9 on the season. Purdue, the No. 4 seed in South Region, is 18-9 and lost to Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
The Mean Green are seeded higher in their fourth NCAA tournament appearance than they were in any of their previous trips.
“We’re not going to play. We are going to win,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said following the Mean Green’s win over the Hilltoppers.
Reaching that goal would be a milestone for a program that is 0-3 in the NCAA tournament and lost to Kansas State in its last game 82-62 in 2010.
UNT will enter the NCAAs with a load of momentum after winning four straight games in the conference tournament. UNT lost its last three games of the regular season before rebounding.
The Mean Green were the No. 3 seed from C-USA’s West Division and pulled off three straight upsets in the conference tournament, taking down Old Dominion, the No. 2 seed from the East, and Louisiana Tech, the No. 1 seed from the West, before toppling WKU.
The Hilltoppers were the No. 1 seed from the East.
UNT became the first C-USA team to win four conference tournament games in four days since Houston in 2010.
“The guys put in the work,” McCasland said. “It’s not like these guys haven’t been through hard times and found a way to push through. That’s why we make practices hard and that is why these guys decided they wanted to come to North Texas.”
UNT will tackle another challenge when they face Purdue. The Boilermakers won their last five games of the regular season and took No. 9 Ohio State to overtime before falling 87-78 in the Big Ten tournament.
Purdue beat Michigan State, Ohio State and Minnesota when all three were ranked.
Junior forward Trevion Williams is averaging 15.6 points and 9.0 rebounds to lead Purdue and was an All-Big Ten selection this season.
UNT’s players weren’t interested in speculating on who they would face and where the team would be seeded following their win over WKU.
“We are going to try to advance in the tournament and win the whole thing,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “It doesn’t matter how we are seeded. We’re going to go play our game.”
Simmons is among a few veteran players who were part of UNT’s run to the College Basketball Invitational championship at the end of the 2017-18 season.
UNT wasn’t expected to last long in that tournament, either, but ended up winning three straight games to reach a three-game championship series against San Francisco.
UNT lost the opening game before coming back to win two straight to capture the championship.
The NCAA tournament will be an entirely different challenge, but the Mean Green feel good about the way they are playing heading into the event. Senior guard Javion Hamlet averaged 18.5 points and 7.0 assists per game in the C-USA tournament on his way to earning MVP honors.
Hamlet hit a floater that gave UNT the lead for good in its win over WKU in the C-USA title game.
“That is who he is and what he does,” UNT guard Mardrez McBride said of Hamlet.
The opportunity to face Purdue is special for UNT’s coaches and players after the college basketball postseason was called off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title and were among the favorites to win the tournament. UNT found out the conference tournament was called off on its way to the event.
The NCAA tournament was canceled shortly after.
Losing their opportunity to compete for an NCAA berth was a devastating blow for the Mean Green, who battled through their share of adversity this season as well. UNT lost sixth-man Rubin Jones to injury in its series against UAB to cap the regular season.
UNT dropped three straight games heading into the C-USA tournament before rebounding with a remarkable run.
The Mean Green’s four-game winning streak gave them a chance to make history in their fourth NCAA tournament appearance.
They’ll have their best chance to pick up a win in the NCAAs, at least one judges by the way the tournament is seeded.
“It feels kind of surreal,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said following the Mean Green’s win over WKU. “This is what we worked for, especially after we couldn’t do it last year. We knew this is where we wanted to get.”