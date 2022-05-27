North Texas was in quite the bind midway through the 2021 season.
The Mean Green lost to rival SMU, were blown out at home by UAB and fell at Missouri on their way to a 1-6 start.
There were a host of players who helped UNT rebound to win five straight games and earn a berth in the Frisco Football Classic.
Some of the most important of those players appear in the final installment of this year’s countdown of the top players on UNT’s roster.
5. Austin Aune, quarterback
No player had more to do with UNT’s late-season run than Aune.
The former Argyle standout came up with a host of key plays at critical times and also provided the leadership UNT needed. Aune convinced the rest of his teammates that they were capable of rallying late to earn a bowl berth.
The former Argyle standout threw for 240 yards in a win over UTEP and hit Detraveon Brown for a 58-yard gain to set up Ethan Mooney’s game-winning field goal in the closing seconds.
Aune finished with 1,991 passing yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 325 rushing yards after starting nine games.
Aune will have to hold off Memphis transfer Grant Gunnell to hang on to the starting job. There is no doubt he is one of UNT’s five best players heading into what should be an interesting quarterback battle in the fall.
4. Ethan Mooney, kicker
Mooney’s game-winning field goal against UTEP was just one of several key kicks he made throughout the year. He hit 11 of his 13 field goal attempts and all 40 of his extra points.
The senior was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection last season and has been an overlooked part of UNT’s success for years.
3. Ikaika Ragsdale, running back
Ragsdale is UNT’s leading returning rusher after he rolled up 534 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries last season.
The sophomore cleared the 100-yard mark in three of UNT’s last four regular season games. Ragsdale is in position to take over as the Mean Green’s leading running back after DeAndre Torrey graduated.
2. Manase Mose, offensive lineman
Mose has been a fixture on UNT’s offensive line for years and started all 13 games last season at either center or guard.
UNT relied on its running game during its five-game winning streak and averaged 283 rushing yards per game in that span. Mose was a big reason for UNT’s success and was a second-team All-C-USA selection.
1. KD Davis, linebacker
There wasn’t a better all-around player on UNT’s roster last season than Davis.
The senior was the Mean Green’s lone first-team All-C-USA selection, an honor he garnered by rolling up 121 tackles in 2021. Davis made a host of key plays for UNT and finished with 13 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 7 quarterback hurries.
The Ennis product was also a key leader for UNT, especially for its defense.
