North Texas spent the last few weeks working its way through an offseason unlike any other in college football history.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, one of the best players in program history, became the first UNT player since 2004 to be selected in the NFL draft.
And then there was the real zinger, the COIVD-19 pandemic led the NCAA to grant players an additional season of eligibility. Defensive tackle Dion Novil, a first-team All-Conference USA selection, elected to return for an additional season at UNT. Cornerback Cam Johnson left for UCLA, running back Tre Siggers for SMU and quarterback Jason Bean for Kansas.
So, where did all that movement leave UNT in terms of talent?
The question is one we will address in our annual UNT roster countdown. Over the next few days, we’ll count down the Mean Green’s top 15 players heading into the 2021 season.
It’s a subjective exercise that involves an element of prognostication.
UNT has several highly regarded transfers set to arrive over the summer. The Mean Green landed Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush and Arkansas defensive tackle Enoch Jackson in the last few days. Quarterback Jace Ruder will be available for UNT’s summer program as well.
All three could end up being among UNT’s top 15 players. The Mean Green had better hope that is the case if they want to finish over .500 for the first time since 2018.
The countdown is always based on proven production, though.
With that being said, here’s the first five entries.
15. Ethan Mooney / junior / kicker
Mooney struggled a bit in 2020, when made seven of his 13 field goal attempts. He did hit all 34 of his extra points kicks after being named to the preseason All-C-USA team.
Mooney enters the season ranked fifth in program history with 77 PATs and was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection in 2019.
Mooney has hit a host of clutch kicks in his career and is in position to enjoy a solid 2021 season.
14. Jason Pirtle / senior / tight end
Pirtle was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection last season after catching 12 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. He was a preseason all-league pick.
The Oklahoma native has started games in each of the last four seasons and will be among UNT’s key leaders in the 2021 season.
13. Tyreke Davis / senior / linebacker
Davis elected to return for an additional season at UNT after a tough campaign in 2020. The former Ryan standout played in just six of the Mean Green’s 10 games due to injury and a false-positive COVID-19 test.
Davis still managed to post 34 tackles, a sack and four quarterback hurries. He has 178 career tackles and was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection in 2019.
Davis should return to form this fall.
12. Austin Aune / redshirt sophomore / quarterback
Aune is poised to battle Ruder for the starting job in 2021. The former Argyle standout started three games last season when he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns while splitting time with Bean.
The question now is if Aune can hold off Ruder and emerge as one of the elite quarterbacks in C-USA.
11. Makyle Sanders / senior / safety
Sanders finished second among UNT players last season with 68 tackles to go along with two interceptions.
The senior entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season. He pulled his name out after exploring his options and will return to UNT for another season.
Sanders should be among the Mean Green’s most productive defensive players again in 2021.