Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.