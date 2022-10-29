BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – North Texas coach Seth Littrell had no concerns about the Mean Green’s ability to regroup following a tough loss to UTSA last week.
Falling to the Roadrunners in the closing seconds was tough, but Littrell talked about the character his team had developed that would help the Mean Green be ready for an important game against Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green showed exactly why Littrell displayed that confidence on Saturday in a 40-13 win over the Hilltoppers in a key Conference USA game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
UNT’s defense shut down one of C-USA’s top units and Austin Aune threw 317 yards and two touchdowns to help the Mean Green (5-4, 4-1 C-USA) roll in a key battle in the race for a spot in the C-USA championship game.
UNT and WKU (5-4, 3-2) came into the day tied for second place in the conference standings behind UTSA. The Roadrunners are unbeaten in C-USA play at 4-0 and have beaten both UNT and WKU already this season.
C-USA did away with its East and West Divisions this year. The top two teams in the league standings at the end of the season will earn a spot in the conference title game.
UNT took a big step toward reaching that goal with its win over WKU and also moved within a one win of becoming bowl eligible. The Mean Green have played in bowl games in five of Littrell’s six seasons.
UNT looked like it would move a little closer to that goal most of the day and led 20-13 at halftime after getting off to a great start behind Aune.
Kaylon Horton hauled in a 2-yard touchdown strike from Aune on UNT’s opening possession. Aune came back to hit Damon Ward Jr. for a 56-yard touchdown.
UNT scored on its first three drives and could have larger lead at halftime had it not been for a missed opportunity in the closing seconds before halftime.
Ikaika Ragsdale recovered a punt that WKU wide receiver Jaylen Hall fumbled at the Hilltoppers 10-yard line with 23 seconds left in the half.
Aune had tight end Jake Roberts wide open in the end zone but overthrew him. UNT was forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney.
UNT extended its lead in the fourth quarter when Ikaika Ragsdale snuck out of the backfield and caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Aune
The extra point was no good leaving UNT with a 26-13 lead.
UNT iced the game in the fourth quarter when Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 39-yard touchdown that put the Mean Green up 33-13.
Ragsdale added an 11-yard touchdown run late.
