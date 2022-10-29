BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – North Texas coach Seth Littrell had no concerns about the Mean Green’s ability to regroup after a tough loss to UTSA last week.
The Mean Green had their hearts ripped out in the closing seconds and knew they would have to regroup.
UNT showed exactly why Littrell had that confidence on Saturday in a 40-13 win over the Hilltoppers in a key Conference USA game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
UNT’s defense shut down one of C-USA’s top teams, and Austin Aune threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
To say the Mean Green came a long way from last week, when they lost on leaping, twisting and somewhat controversial touchdown catch by Roadrunners wide receiver De’Corian Clark, would be an understatement.
“It was our most complete game,” Littrell said. “I was proud of our guys. They responded the right way. Their mentality has been awesome, especially after a heartbreaker last week. It’s not easy to bounce back and have the mentality they did this week. They played really hard together.
“That is what it takes to beat a good football team on the road.”
The win couldn’t have come at a better time for the Mean Green.
UNT and WKU went into the day tied for second place in the conference standings at 3-1 behind UTSA. The Roadrunners are unbeaten in C-USA play at 4-0 and have knocked off both UNT and WKU.
C-USA did away with its East and West Divisions this year. The top two teams in the league standings at the end of the season will earn a spot in the conference title game.
The Mean Green left little doubt this week that earning a spot in the championship game is its aim.
UNT (5-4, 4-1) has the inside track now after beating WKU (5-4, 3-2) and moved within a one win of becoming bowl eligible. The Mean Green have played in bowl games in five of Littrell’s six seasons.
“It felt good,” wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. said. “This win puts us on course to get to the conference championship game. That is the biggest goal. We are going to take it one week at a time.”
UNT is on course to reach its goals after its defense came through with one of its best performances of the season against the Hilltoppers. WKU went into the game averaging 37.5 points per game.
The Mean Green shut out the Hilltoppers in the second half. Austin Reed threw for 320 yards but had just one touchdown pass in the first quarter.
UNT safety Logan Wilson said the Mean Green focused on shutting down WKU’s screen game. He intercepted a pass when the Mean Green were up 26-13. That pick helped UNT rip off 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
“That interception felt really good,” Wison said. “We knew we had it at that point. That got the energy up.”
UNT looked like it would take a step toward earning a spot in the conference title game most of the day and led 20-13 at halftime after getting off to a great start behind Aune.
Kaylon Horton hauled in a 28-yard touchdown strike from Aune on UNT’s opening possession. Aune came back to hit Ward for a 56-yard touchdown later in the quarter.
The former Argyle standout went on to post his fourth 300-yard game of the season on 19-of-28 passing with no interceptions and two touchdowns.
“It all goes back to the way we prepared, the timing and chemistry,” Ward said. “That was the focus this week. We were in the right spots.”
That chemistry paid off when the Mean Green broke open what was a close game. UNT was up 17-13 late in the first half.
Ethan Mooney gave UNT a little more breathing room with a 20-yard field goal in the closing seconds before halftime.
The Mean Green quickly pulled away from there.
Ikaika Ragsdale caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Aune. Ayo Adeyi broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run, and Ragsdale put the finishing touches on the game with an 11-yard touchdown run.
“We didn’t do anything different,” Aune said. “We executed, and the defense did a good job shutting them out in the second half.”
WKU pushed the ball into UNT territory three times in the second half without scoring against the Mean Green, who shut down what has been one of C-USA’s top teams just one week after a disheartening loss to UTSA.
“There’s no doubt about we’re proud of the way we responded,” Aune said. “We had a tough loss last week.
“We wanted to come in and make a statement.”
UNT felt like it did just that in one of its more complete performances of the year.
“It was a huge game for us and a huge response,” Littrell said. “In order to reach the goals we have set for ourselves, we’re going to have to continue to battle. There will be more tough games. They understand what it looks like and how you have to prepare. Now they know what we look like when we play a complete game.”