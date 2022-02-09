North Texas had one of the more stable quarterback situations in Conference USA not too long ago.
Mason Fine was one of the top players to ever come through UNT and helped launch one of the best eras in program history during his four seasons with the Mean Green from 2016-2019.
UNT has been searching for a replacement for Fine ever since. The Mean Green are right back in the same position of having an uncertain situation at the most important position on the field heading into the fall.
Jace Ruder started the first four games of the 2021 season before giving way to Austin Aune. The former Argyle standout started the remainder of the year and guided UNT on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season, a run that landed the Mean Green into a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons.
Aune and Ruder are expected to return this fall, when UNT will also add a pair of talented transfers in Stone Earle of Abilene Christian and JD Head of Louisiana Tech.
Here's a look ahead to UNT's 2022 quarterback race that will be the key storyline of the offseason.
Key returnees: Austin Aune (Jr., 6-2, 207), Jace Ruder (Jr., 6-3, 228), Amani Gilmore (So., 6-2, 220), Bryce Drummond (Rfr., 6-3, 205)
Key losses: Kason Martin (transfer)
Newcomers: Stone Earle (Abilene Christian transfer, 6-2, 203), JD Head (Louisiana Tech transfer, 6-2, 181)
Biggest unanswered question: Does Aune end up starting UNT's season opener?
Aune's story is one of the more unusual in recent UNT history. The former Argyle standout committed to TCU before being drafted in the second round of the 2012 Major League Baseball draft.
Aune signed for $1 million, played six seasons in the minors before being released, made a pit stop at Arkansas and landed at UNT.
And that's just for starters. He spent two seasons as a backup, split time with Jason Bean in 2020, lost the job to Ruder in the fall, gained it back and threw for 1,991 yards while starting nine games.
Aune got married last year and is expecting a daughter this month. He said late last season that he would decide on if he would return after UNT's bowl game. He's back with the team now and is expected to compete with Ruder, Earle and Head.
Aune will be 29 this fall. He has the talent and experience it takes to compete for the job. The question is if he will tackle that challenge. And if he does, can Aune hold off Ruder, Earle and Head?
Why 2022 production could be better: UNT has more intriguing options than at any time since Fine graduated.
Aune has started 12 games over the last two years. Ruder was highly regarded coming out of high school and has had a year to settle in at UNT. Earle started eight games at ACU in 2021, while Head started two games at Louisiana Tech a year ago.
UNT essentially took four swings at finding a fit at quarterback by bringing Aune and Ruder back while adding Earle and Head.
It's hard to imagine UNT going 0-for-4. Even if UNT ends up with Aune back under center, he should improve with an additional year of experience.
Why 2022 production could worse: UNT has quite the collection of players who have failed to hang on to the starting job at a variety of schools.
Aune was beaten out by Bean and Jace Ruder earlier in his career. Ruder got his shot to win the job at UNT in the first four games of the 2021 season, couldn't get it done and lost the job to Aune.
Earle stated the first seven games of last season before suffering a leg injury that derailed him at ACU.
Head started two games at Louisiana Tech in 2021 but didn't hang on to the job.
UNT has plenty of players looking for a second chance. One just has to wonder if the fact it didn't work out the first time for any of them is a bad sign.
Overall outlook: All eyes will be on UNT's quarterback race when spring practice begins.
The Mean Green turned to their running game to power their offense late last season and road DeAndre Torrey and company to a bowl game.
UNT has plenty of talent at running back and could do it again. If UNT wants to be better than the 6-7 record it posted last year, though, it's going to need to improve at quarterback.
The Mean Green's best hope to see that happen is if one of its transfers — Ruder, Earle or Head — makes dramatic strides.
If that doesn't happen, UNT could have Aune back at quarterback. The Mean Green wouldn't have played in a bowl game last season without him.
One just has to wonder if UNT can improve like it is hoping to in 2022 with Aune guiding the way. It seems like a stretch that Aune would make a dramatic jump as a player as he closes in on 30.