North Texas coach Grant McCasland signals to his team from the sideline during a game earlier this season. UNT’s home game against UTEP that was scheduled for Thursday has been pushed back to Monday due to the threat of inclement weather.
The North Texas men’s basketball team will have to wait just a little bit longer for the opportunity to build on a thrilling win against Louisiana Tech over the weekend.
The Mean Green were slated to face UTEP on Thursday night at the Super Pit.
The threat of inclement weather forced the schools to push the game back to Monday at 7 p.m.
The Mean Green (15-4, 8-1 Conference USA) are riding a seven-game winning streak, a run they extended with a 63-62 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. UNT guard Tylor Perry hit a three in the closing seconds of the second half to complete a 17-point comeback.
UTEP (13-8, 6-3) is also red hot after winning five straight in its first season under new head coach Joe Golding. The former Abilene Christian coach took the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament twice and guided the Wildcats to a win over Texas before taking over at UTEP.
The game is one of the most anticipated showdowns of the week in Conference USA.
“Coach Golding had a lot of success at ACU,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They have a great plan and are playing their best basketball right now. They are continuing to improve. That is the sign of a well-coached team.”
Pushing the game back leaves the Mean Green with a tight turnaround between their next two games. UNT will face UTSA at 5 p.m. on Saturday before turning around two days later for its game against UTEP.
The Roadrunners (8-14, 1-8) broke through for their first win in C-USA play last week when they knocked off Florida International 73-66. UTSA lost to Florida Atlantic two days later.
UNT will now have six days off between games.
