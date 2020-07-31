North Texas tight end Jason Pirtle has been impressed with the focus the Mean Green have shown throughout summer workouts.
UNT is coming off a tough 4-8 season and is determined to bounce back this fall.
Every once in a while, though, Pirtle and his teammates are left pondering if there will be a season at all due to the spread of COVID-19, and if there is, what it will look like.
“We talk about the uncertainty of the season occasionally,” Pirtle said. “Whatever happens, happens. We will get a chance to play at some point. We want to play for the fans and have them in the stands. We have to be focused and get ready.”
How UNT deals with that uncertainty over the next few weeks will go a long way toward determining if it can capitalize on a season that seems to go through a new round of changes on a weekly basis.
The latest of those changes came Thursday when the SEC announced that it is going to a conference-only schedule.
And just like that, the Mean Green’s game at Texas A&M was lost off the slate. The teams were supposed to play on Sept. 12 in College Station.
UNT still has its season-opener against Houston Baptist on the schedule for Sept. 5. Additionally, its nonconference games at home against SMU on Sept. 19 and at Houston on Sept. 26 are still a go at this point.
Conference USA’s eight-game league slate is also still in place.
UNT is finishing up its summer conditioning workouts over the next few days and will open fall practice on Aug. 7.
There are plenty of questions about what UNT will look like after an offseason of change. Star quarterback Mason Fine graduated, along with several other key players. Five new coaches also joined the staff.
Those concerns remain. They just seem like secondary issues at this point, with UNT and other programs across the country focused on basic logistics, including how many games will be played and how many fans will be in the stands.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this summer that stadiums will be able to operate at 50% of capacity. UNT is preparing for that reality at Apogee Stadium this fall.
UNT has been dealing with uncertainty since the pandemic forced the cancellation of spring practice earlier this year. The program’s approach the whole way has been to roll with the punches.
“No one knows what is going to happen,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this year. “We are making sure we are doing the right things.”
UNT has encountered a few bumps along the way, including having athletes and members of its athletic department staff test positive for COVID-19. The school has been able to deal with those issues, thanks to the protocols it has in place for testing and social distancing.
The careful approach UNT has taken gives the Mean Green confidence, despite the uncertainty they face.
“We absolutely did what we were supposed to do while we were away,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said shortly after the team resumed summer workouts. “Everyone got bigger, faster and stronger.”
That growth has continued during summer drills as UNT has prepared for the opening of fall practice during a time of uncertainty in college football.
“The closer we get,” Pirtle said, “the more and more likely it seems the season will happen.”