North Texas picked up a commitment from Houston North Shore safety Evan Jackson on Sunday.

North Texas picked up its first commitment of what is expected to be a busy weekend on the recruiting front Sunday afternoon when Galena Park North Shore safety Evan Jackson announced his decision to play for the Mean Green.

Jackson posted a simple message on his Twitter account. "Committed!!!," Jackson wrote.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

