There aren't many skill position players in the Dallas area more highly regarded than Qualon Farrar.
The Skyline product is considered one of the top all-purpose running backs in the country and one of the best players in the talent-rich region. That pedigree made Farrar a key addition to North Texas' recruiting class on Monday night.
The senior announced his commitment on his Twitter account.
Home sweet home!!✅ #meangreen #GMG #ParmoUNT21 pic.twitter.com/xEO4T33d0d— 𝒬𝓊𝒶𝓁𝑜𝓃 𝐹𝒶𝓇𝓇𝒶𝓇 (@Qua2cold) April 6, 2021
"After much thought and careful consideration of my options, I have come to a final decision," Farrar wrote before thanking his mother and coaches. "I look forward to furthering my education and football career by committing to the University of North Texas."
Farrar is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website lists Farrar at No. 5 on its rundown of the top all-purpose running backs in the class of 2022.
The Dallas Morning News has Farrar listed at No. 35 on its list of the top players in the area.
Tennessee, Missouri, Houston and Kansas were among the nine schools that offered Farrar a scholarship.
Farrar rushed for 460 yards and a touchdown last season when he averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
UNT has run a spread system throughout coach Seth Littrell's tenure and has seen several running backs thrive in the scheme. DeAndre Torrey rushed for 656 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season.
Farrar is the second player to join UNT's 2022 recruiting class that also includes Vincent Paige, a former Guyer standout who now plays for Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.
The addition of Farrar vaulted UNT to No. 1 in 247Sports rankings of the top recruiting classes in Conference USA.