North Texas came out of nowhere to win the Conference USA regular season title in men's basketball last season.
UNT's performance gained the Mean Green respect across the league. It just didn't earn them the respect given traditional power Western Kentucky, at least not if one judges by C-USA's preseason coaches' poll that was released on Thursday.
UNT was picked to finish second in C-USA behind the Hilltoppers, who were a near unanimous selection to win the league. WKU received 11 of the 14 first-place votes. UNT received the other three.
The Mean Green split their games against WKU last season and beat the Hilltoppers 78-72 in overtime on March 1 to clinch the C-USA regular season title. The Mean Green were picked to finish seventh in the league's preseason poll.
UNT finished 14-4 in league play, one game ahead of both WKU and Louisiana Tech at 13-5.
UNT was the No. 1 seed heading into the conference tournament that was called off after first-round games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mean Green finished 20-11 on the season behind a core of veteran players, including four who will be seniors this fall. Point guard Javion Hamlet was the leader of that veteran group and was named the C-USA Player of the Year.
Hamlet was the lone UNT player included on the 10-man preseason All-Conference USA team.
Hamlet lead C-USA in assists with 95 and ranked fourth in scoring at 17.9 points per game during league play last season.
“I’m honored and thankful to have been recognized and named to the all-conference team,” Hamlet said in a statement “But at the end of the day getting better every day and winning championships is our only focus.”
UNT will open C-USA play with a two-game series against UAB on Jan. 1-2 and is slated to host WKU on Feb. 19-20.
C-USA announces schedule format change
C-USA officially announced a new format for its men's and women's basketball schedules in conference play on Thursday.
The league's teams will play on Friday and Saturday at the same site against the same opponent. Each team in the league will play four two-game series at home and four two-game series on the road.
Each team will also play a home-and-home series against a team C-USA designates as its rival in an 18-game regular season.
C-USA will require schools to leave 21 hours between their games on Friday and Saturday to allow teams to rest. The league arrived at the format in an effort to reduce travel in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.