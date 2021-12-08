The list of memorable quotes North Texas coach Seth Littrell has uttered in six seasons guiding the Mean Green is a short one.
Littrell has been long on results and short on sound bites in his time at UNT outside of the one-liner from his opening press conference in 2015 when he vowed to “tee it high and let it fly.”
UNT followed through on that plan early in his tenure when Mason Fine zipped the ball across the field at Apogee Stadium while racking up 12,505 career passing yards.
Those days seem like a distant memory now as UNT prepares to face Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium.
UNT won’t be flying to its bowl game, or anywhere else for that matter, the rest of the way, not with the way the Mean Green have shifted their offensive approach.
UNT enters the postseason ranked third nationally with an average of 245.2 rushing yards per game. Only Air Force and Army, a pair of service academics that run option offenses, are grinding out more yards on the ground than the Mean Green.
What makes that stat even more surprising is that UNT ranked 12th nationally in passing yards with an average of 306.8 in 2018, just three years ago.
UNT tried to stick with what had worked in the past early in the season before undergoing a dramatic transformation.
“It’s not that we weren’t a physical team, but we had to change our identity quickly after the first three, four, five games and figure out who we were going to be,” Littrell said. “We decided that our best opportunity was to play great defense, run the ball and take our shots in the passing game.”
That is exactly what UNT did after dropping to 1-6 with a loss to Liberty back on Oct. 23.
The Mean Green ran the ball plenty in the first few weeks of the season. UNT was averaging 219.4 rushing yards per game heading into a game at Rice the week after it fell to the Flames.
UNT has just run it more since while averaging 283 yards on the ground during a five-game winning streak that evened its record at 6-6 and made the Mean Green bowl-eligible.
A love of the running game
The misnomer when it comes to UNT in the Littrell era is that it’s been all about the passing game.
The Mean Green have leaned on a host of top running backs throughout his tenure. Jeffery Wilson Jr. rushed for 2,151 yards in his final two seasons at UNT while playing for Littrell.
Wilson is now in his fourth season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Littrell has shown that he will feature his best players. For most of his UNT tenure, those players have powered the Mean Green’s passing game.
When you have a player like Fine throwing to Jaelon Darden, Rico Bussey and Jalen Guyton, it only makes sense to put the ball in the air quite a bit. All three of those receivers are now playing in the NFL.
UNT’s chances of replicating the success it enjoyed with those players all but vanished in the first few weeks of the season. Quarterbacks Jace Ruder and Austin Aune both showed flashes of potential but never found the consistency necessary to carry UNT’s offense in the passing game.
The Mean Green also lost their top two wide receivers in Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to serious injuries by the third week of the season.
Littrell and his staff took a hard look at what they had to work with and knew UNT’s strengths were no longer in the passing game.
The Mean Green entered the season with four returning starters on their offensive line who had combined for 81 starts.
UNT also had running back DeAndre Torrey to power its running game. The fifth-year senior had more than 2,000 career rushing yards heading into the season.
Turning to the running game made a whole lot of sense.
“We’ve taken it upon ourselves,” offensive lineman Jacob Brammer said. “We want to be the most physical team on the field at all times. That’s our offensive line and running backs’ mindset.”
UNT’s young running backs have emerged to complement Torrey, who leads the Mean Green with 1,215 rushing yards, as the season has progressed.
Freshman Ikaika Ragsdale has three 100-yard games in UNT’s last four outings and has 511 rushing yards on the year. Redshirt freshman Ayo Adeyi has 479 yards and freshman Isaiah Johnson 338.
“There are a bunch of us who have been able to use our abilities to contribute and get our running game going,” Ragsdale said.
UNT’s offensive line has come together and started to open up space for those backs to capitalize on.
“The first couple of weeks, we had one person here or there missing a block or making the wrong read,” freshman offensive lineman Gabe Blair said. “Everyone has been taking care of their assignments now. We’ve been able to have 200 or 300 rushing yards every game now.”
Running to a bowl berth
UNT has done a whole lot better than 300 yards three times in its season-ending run.
Johnson and Ragsdale both cleared the 100-yard mark in the Mean Green’s win over Southern Miss in the second game of their five-game winning streak. UNT ran up 321 rushing yards against the Golden Eagles.
UNT rolled up for 378 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Florida International in a driving rainstorm two weeks ago. That win set the table for the Mean Green’s most impressive night running the ball in their game against UTSA.
The Roadrunners were ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and were allowing just 101.7 rushing yards per game. UNT rolled past that mark in the second quarter and posted 340 yards and six rushing touchdowns in a 45-23 win.
“As the season has gone along our running backs’ mentality has gotten a lot better with the way you’re supposed to run the football and playing physical,” Littrell said. “It’s always great when the hole opens, the offensive line takes everybody out and you can run through and not get hit. But at that position, you’ve got to the able to do a lot of things. Being physical is one of them.”
UNT’s running backs and offensive linemen have taken to that challenge as the Mean Green’s offense has grown and changed over the course of the year.
That growth has made Aune’s job easier. He hasn’t had to try to become the second coming of Fine.
All Aune has had to do is manage a run-first offense and hit open receivers down the field. That is just what he has done while averaging 146.9 passing yards per game.
“We’re playing good physical football with the running game and then working in the play-action pass in critical situations,” Aune said. “I’m just trying to distribute the ball.”
That’s all UNT has needed from Aune due to the change in its offensive approach.
“There were a couple of games where the way our backs ran, it took a toll on a defense,” Littrell said. “That’s huge when you can see players starting to get worn down in the third and fourth quarters and start missing tackles.”
That approach is far from “tee it high and let it fly,” but it’s worked out just fine for UNT during its run to another bowl berth.