North Texas coach Seth Littrell continued to revamp his coaching lineup on Thursday when he parted ways with two defensive assistants.
Cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings and defensive line coach Eric Mathies will not return next season, a UNT source confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday afternoon.
Both Jennings and Mathies have been removed from the list of assistant coaches on UNT’s website. Littrell had previously announced that he had mutually agreed to part ways with defensive coordinator Clint Bowen.
Littrell now has four openings for assistant coaches. Quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis resigned before last season and has yet to be replaced.
Linebackers coach Galen Scott is the only defensive assistant from last season set to return at this point.
Littrell has yet to announce any additions to his staff following a disappointing end to his fifth season at UNT. The Mean Green finished 4-6 after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Mountaineers rolled up 502 rushing yards in a 56-28 win. UNT’s struggles against App State were the culmination of a tough year for the Mean Green defensively.
UNT allowed 42.8 points per game and surrendered at least 42 points in each of its last four games.
Littrell expressed disappointment in his coaching staff after UNT struggled defensively against Appalachian State.
“First and foremost, you have to put it on coaches,” Littrell said after the game. “It’s my job as the head coach to make sure these guys are in the best position to be successful. From there, it’s up to people to do their jobs. We have to do a better job overall. I look forward to the offseason.”
That offseason will now involve a revamp of UNT’s defensive staff that has been in flux the last few seasons. Bowen lasted just one season at UNT after replacing Troy Reffett as UNT’s defensive coordinator.
Mathies was in his first season at UNT, while Jennings was in his second year.
The departure of those two assistants will set the table for the Mean Green’s next defensive coordinator to bring in a new staff to implement his system.
UNT will look to that staff to help get its defense back on track at a time the Mean Green are aiming to bounce back from back-to-back losing seasons. UNT saw a run of three straight bowl appearances end with a 4-8 campaign in 2019.
The Mean Green came back to win four games again this fall, including a 45-43 victory over UTEP in their regular season finale that vaulted UNT into the postseason.
UNT had a chance to avoid a second straight losing season and finish 5-5 with a win over App State but came up short.
The Mean Green headed into that game looking to break through for their first win in a bowl game in their fourth postseason appearance under Littrell.
“You want to win games and win bowls,” Littrell said after the game. “We have had four opportunities against four really good teams. We need to find a way to win these games.”
Littrell has elected to revamp his defensive staff as he looks to reach that goal.