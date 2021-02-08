North Texas coach Seth Littrell has completed his coaching staff and announced the February editions to his recruiting class.
We are officially in offseason mode when it comes to Mean Green football. That can only mean one thing. It's time for our annual UNT offseason questions series.
Over the next few weeks, we'll look at some of the biggest questions UNT faces as it tries to build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
We begin today with the question that has hounded the Mean Green for the last few years.
Can UNT improve defensively?
Littrell has made changes to his defensive coaching staff on a near annual basis in his five seasons at UNT.
Troy Reffett and Mike Ekeler served as co-coordinators in Littrell's first season in 2016. Reffett took over as UNT's sole coordinator in 2017 and stayed on through the 2019 season. Jeff Koonz served as a co-coordinator in 2018.
Reffett was fired after the 2019 season, clearing the way for Clint Bowen to run UNT's defense last year. UNT struggled mightily under Bowen while allowing 42.8 points per game in 2020.
Littrell and Bowen agreed to part ways shortly after the Mean Green's 56-28 loss to App State.
Former SMU head coach and longtime college assistant Phil Bennett has taken over for Bowen and will take a crack at making the Mean Green respectable defensively.
That won't be nearly as easy as it sounds. Bennett will likely move UNT from a 3-3-5 system to the 4-2-5 scheme he has used throughout his career.
UNT's hope heading into the 2021 campaign is that Bennett will be able to get more out of the talent on hand than Bowen did.
The bar is not particularly high after UNT allowed at least 42 points in each of its last four games last season.
The bigger concern for the Mean Green will be if Bennett has enough talent available to make a significant jump.
UNT received some good news when defensive tackle Dion Novil decided to return. Novil is among a handful of seniors who took advantage of the NCAA granting players in fall sports an additional season of eligibility due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Novil was UNT's best defensive player last season and was named to the All-Conference USA first team after posting 37 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Linebacker KD Davis will also be back after leading UNT in tackles with 75 in 2020.
The Mean Green added a few transfers who could make an immediate impact, including Kilgore College defensive tackle Kalvin Hutchings and Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Logan Wilson.
A handful of high school recruits could also have a chance to contribute early, including safeties Dillion Williams and Harold West.
UNT still has a handful of scholarships available and could add a few more immediate impact players.
The Mean Green need immediate help after a few contributors entered the NCAA transfer portal, including starting safeties Cam Johnson and Makyle Sanders.
Johnson has since landed at UCLA and moved up in the hierarchy of college football. Sanders was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection.
UNT is essentially in the same spot it was a year ago. The Mean Green allowed 32.5 points per game in 2019 and brought on Bowen in the hopes he could turn their defense around with the help of a few key transfers and some highly regarded young players.
Some of those young players contributed, including defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy. Transfer defensive end Davontae McCrae started most of the season.
Those players just didn't make a big enough impact to satisfy Littrell, who brought in Bennett for yet another rebuild.
Will this one be more fruitful than the last?
There is no bigger question for UNT heading into the offseason.