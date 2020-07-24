EDITOR’S NOTE: North Texas saw the 2019-20 sports season come to an unexpected end due to the spread of COVID-19 and is now turning its attention to the upcoming school year. Over the next few weeks, the Denton Record-Chronicle will look at questions the program faces as college sports resume.
The first four seasons of Jalie Mitchell’s tenure at North Texas were a study in consistency.
Every year, the Mean Green got just a little bit better.
Mitchell took over a five-win team before the 2015-16 season and won more games in each of her first four years, a run that culminated with a trip to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational in 2019.
UNT hoped to build on an 18-16 campaign last fall only to see nothing go right. UNT leaned on a host of freshmen, lost several key players to injury and wound up finishing 12-19.
The question for Mitchell and the Mean Green is if they built a foundation during that campaign that will help them bounce back this fall.
The issue comes in at No. 3 on our rundown of questions UNT is facing in the wake of the shutdown in college athletics.
“We had more adversity than we expected,” Mitchell said shortly after the season. “But at the same time, it was great for our newbies who got a lot of experience on the court and were able to mature. They got a chance to understand the game at this level more than they would have otherwise.”
Mitchell could have elected to bring in a host of quick-fix transfers before last season. She built for the future instead, a move UNT is hoping will pay off this fall.
UNT lost just one player to graduation in Anisha George, who was a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior.
George is a significant loss, but UNT has every other player on its roster back, including several promising young players.
Freshman forward Destinee McDowell averaged 11.1 points per game before her season was cut short after 14 games by injury. N’Yah Boyd emerged as UNT’s starting point guard as a freshman and added 9.4 points per game, while freshman shooting guard Randi Thompson chipped in 7.4.
Freshman guard Jazion Jackson started 22 games and averaged 5.9 points per game.
UNT also had a couple of key transfers sitting out in Quincy Noble, a guard who started her career at New Mexico, and Rochelle Lee, a forward who started out at Chattanooga.
Keira Neal is also expected to be back after suffering a season-ending injury in preseason practice.
Mitchell added Mansfield Summit forward Tommisha Lampkin to that core. Lampkin is one of the most highly regarded players to sign with UNT in Mitchell’s tenure.
UNT also has an entirely new batch of assistant coaches, a group headed by Jamie Carey. Mitchell’s new associate head coach served in the same capacity at Texas last season.
The question for UNT is how those pieces fit together as the Mean Green look to get back on track.
Here’s our list so far: