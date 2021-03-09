Jaelon Darden put together one of the best seasons in recent North Texas history last fall.
The wide receiver caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games before declaring for the NFL draft and skipping the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Darden was far from UNT's only offensive weapon, but he was the best and leaves a giant hole in the Mean Green's lineup.
How UNT replaces last season's Conference USA MVP comes in at No. 4 on our list of offseason issues the Mean Green face heading into the 2021 campaign.
For most teams, replacing a wide receiver like Darden would rank higher on the list. Fortunately for UNT, coach Seth Littrell and his staff always seem to be able to find a player or two to step in at the position when the situation calls for it.
When UNT needed someone to fill Darden's shoes in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Austin Ogunmakin came through, catching seven passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Ogunmakin would have been a good candidate to help replace the production Darden provided but elected to leave the program. Greg White also decided to transfer.
UNT has just one of its top three receivers returning next season in Deonte Simpson, who caught 25 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns.
The Mean Green will also have Jyaire Shorter back after he missed nearly all of last season due to injury. Shorter finished with 24 catches for 473 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 when he was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection.
UNT has also recruited well at wide receiver under Littrell. Junior college transfer Bryson Jackson and sophomore Detraveon Brown were both highly regarded.
Littrell has spoken highly of both Jackson and Brown since they arrived on campus. Wide receiver Caleb Johnson was UNT's best recruit in its last class and is set to arrive in the fall.
Those players could help soften the blow of Darden leaving UNT for the NFL and a host of other key wide receivers leaving the program.
Will they be as good as Darden and the players who surrounded him last season?
There's no guarantee that will be the case.
Here's our list so far: