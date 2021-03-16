Seth Littrell was only a few days into his tenure at North Texas when he was asked one of the basic questions all coaches field heading into their debut campaigns.
What is your goal for your first year?
Littrell's answer was simple. He wanted UNT to win its bowl game.
It was a gusty statement at the time considering the Mean Green were coming off a 1-11 season in 2015. UNT nearly pulled it off before falling to Army in Heart of Dallas Bowl. The Black Knights scored on fourth-and-goal from the 3 in overtime to secure a 38-31 win.
UNT has had three more shots at a bowl win since and come up short each time.
There are a ton questions the Mean Green face heading into the 2021 campaign. Will UNT's defense improve? How will the quarterback race play out?
Those questions are all secondary to the overarching issue. Can UNT break through for a bowl win and reach the goal Littrell set back before the 2016 season?
There are plenty of good reasons to think this may be UNT's year finally posts its first postseason victory since the Heart of Dallas Bowl after the 2013 campaign.
The Mean Green have brought in a lot of talent over the last couple of years. Littrell has also expressed confidence in new coordinator Phil Bennett to turn UNT's defense around after a brutal year that saw the Mean Green allow 42.8 points per game.
There are also several good reasons to believe UNT will still be hunting for the first bowl win of the Littrell era heading into 2022. UNT's schedule is absolutely brutal with trips to Missouri, SMU and Louisiana Tech on the slate, along with home games against Liberty, UAB and Marshall.
The Mean Green could struggle to become bowl eligible due to their schedule. UNT also has terrible luck when it comes to bowl matchups.
The Mean Green were drilled by Appalachian State 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season when the Mountaineers finished just out of the top 25. In 2018, a nationally ranked Utah State team took it to UNT 52-13 in the New Mexico Bowl after star quarterback Mason Fine was injured in the early going.
It seems like the odds would turn at some point and hand UNT a favorable bowl matchup.
The odds certainly haven't been in UNT's favor thus far.
Former UNT coach Dan McCarney stood on the turf at the Cotton Bowl after the Mean Green knocked off UNLV in 2013 and spoke to the crowd about how that team would be remembered forever as bowl champions.
Considering the win was UNT's only bowl victory since 2002, he's was probably right. There hasn't been a whole lot else to remember.
UNT could do itself a whole lot of good by adding another milestone in program history by winning another bowl game.
There are a whole lot of questions when it comes to how UNT can get there but no bigger issue for the Mean Green than if they can break through and reach the goal Littrell set so long ago.
Here’s our list: