North Texas left Apogee Stadium one week ago knowing it had some work to do offensively after managing just a single touchdown in a blowout loss to SMU.
Quarterback Austin Aune and the Mean Green’s deep stable of running backs have UNT feeling a whole lot better about where they stand following a 59-27 win over Texas Southern on Saturday night at Apogee Stadium.
Aune revived UNT’s passing attack that fell flat in a 48-10 loss to the Mustangs, Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III combined for three rushing touchdowns and the Mean Green improved to 2-1 heading into a game at UNLV next week.
Being 2-1 might not sound all that impressive, but it’s a landmark for UNT. The Mean Green’s 2-1 start is its best since they ran out to a 4-0 record in 2018, the second of back-to-back nine-win seasons that so far have been the height of coach Seth Littrell’s seven seasons at UNT.
Former UNT quarterback Mason Fine powered those teams on his way to becoming the Mean Green’s all-time leading passer.
Aune has a long way to go to match the level of play Fine displayed on a weekly basis. His outing against Texas Southern (0-2) certainly was a step in right direction.
The former Argyle standout threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns in one of the better outings of his career. He threw for 186 yards in UNT’s loss to SMU but tossed two interceptions and didn’t throw a touchdown pass.
Adeyi and Adaway provided a perfect complement while covering for UNT’s shorthanded running backs corps.
Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson both missed UNT’s game against Texas Southern due to injury. Ragsdale started the Mean Green’s opener, while Johnson was in the lineup for UNT’s loss to SMU.
Adaway started after missing all of last season with a torn ACL he suffered in preseason practice. The sophomore rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Adeyi finished with 135 yards and a touchdown.
Adaway helped UNT break open what was a close game in the first half with 21 unanswered points to close the half that saw the teams combined for more than 700 yards.
Texas Southern pulled within 24-17 after AJ Bennett caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Body with 9:34 left in the half.
The Mean Green quickly pulled away from there behind the combination of Aune and Adaway.
Aune hit Roderic Burns over the middle four plays later when the junior broke free and scored from 70 yards out.
Adway scored on a 3-yard run a short time later to extend UNT’s lead to 38-17.
The Mean Green’s defense gave Aune and Adaway one more chance late in the first half after Texas Southern took over at its 16 with 1:12 left in the half.
Running back LaDarius Owens broke free for a 22-yard run before UNT cornerback DeShawn Gaddie forced a fumble he recovered at the Tigers’ 38 with 1:12 left.
Aune hit both of his passes on the ensuing drive, which Adaway capped with a 1-yard run that gave the Mean Green a 45-17 lead at halftime.
UNT rolled from there and picked up momentum for a critical road trip the next two weeks. The Mean Green will face UNLV in Las Vegas next week before traveling to Memphis to take on one of its future opponents in the American Athletic Conference.
UNT is leaving Conference USA for the American next summer.
UNT struggled against SMU, another team it will face in the American last week when it managed just 422 yards of offense.
The Mean Green knew they had some work to do after falling flat against the Mustangs. The job might not be completely done following UNT’s win over Texas Southern.
The Mean Green feel a whole lot better about where they stand anyway following their breakout performance against the Tigers. UNT rolled up 607 yards agaisnt Texas Southern, despite taking its foot off the gas in the second half.
"I feel good," Littrell said. "We have a pretty good idea of where we are at, what we have to continue to work on and what our strengths and weaknesses are."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.