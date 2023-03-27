Jason Burton

North Texas has hired Jason Burton as its new women's basketball coach. Burton was previously the head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce.

 Texas A&M Commerce

The school made the announcement Monday afternoon, shortly after the Denton Record-Chronicle reported that the school was set to announce that Burton had accepted the job.

