The North Texas men's and women's basketball teams' games against Old Dominion that were set for Friday and Saturday have been postponed.
ODU had a series of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing issues within both programs that forced the schools to postpone the series.
The schools announced the decision on Thursday morning. They will work with Conference USA officials to reschedule the games.
The UNT men have now had two C-USA series postponed so far this season. The Mean Green were supposed to open C-USA play with a series at home against UAB before those two games were called off due to coronavirus issues within the Blazers' program.
UNT also had a home game against Texas A&M-Commerce and a game at LSU called off in nonconference play.
The Mean Green's are scheduled to play a home-and-home series against Rice that is set to begin with a game at Rice on Jan. 28 with a game to follow at the Super Pit on Jan. 30.
UNT (7-5) swept UTEP in its last C-USA series over the weekend to move to 3-1 in league play. The Mean Green are tied with UAB for first in the league's West Division.
ODU (8-4) is tied with Western Kentucky for the lead in the East Division at 4-2. The series was one of the more intriguing of the weekend in C-USA.
The UNT women (8-3) are off to one of their best starts in recent years and are a game back of Rice in the West Division at 5-1. The Mean Green won their first five games in league play before dropping a game at UTEP last week.
The UNT women had a nonconference game against Prairie View A&M in the South Padre Island Classic earlier this season canceled due to unsafe court conditions.
The Mean Green women were able to get all of their other scheduled games in before Thursday's announcement that their series against ODU had been postponed. They are also scheduled to face Rice in a Thursday-Saturday series next week that will begin at UNT and conclude at Rice.
Both the UNT men and women are scheduled to play their final regular season games on Feb. 27. The C-USA tournaments are set to follow March 10-13 at the Ford Center in Frisco.
The time between the end of the regular season and the conference tournament gives C-USA time to reschedule some of the series that have been postponed across the league.
The chances to the UNT men getting all four of their postponed games rescheduled before the conference tournament appear remote after their series against ODU was called off.