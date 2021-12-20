The North Texas men's and women's basketball teams' games on Tuesday have been called off.
The UNT men were set to face Tulsa in the Compete 4 Cause Classic in Oklahoma City. Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday afternoon that the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Those issues are not within UNT's program, one source confirmed.
UNT officially announced the game had been canceled later in the afternoon.
The UNT women's team was set to face Oklahoma State in Stillwater. That game was called off late Monday morning due to COVID-19 protocols within the OSU program.
That cancelations wiped prime nonconference games off both teams' schedules.
The UNT men knocked off Wichita State on Saturday 62-52 in one of the Mean Green's more impressive nonconference wins in recent years.
UNT is now looking at an extended break in its schedule following its win over the Shockers with the beginning of Conference USA play looming. UNT has just one more game scheduled before it opens league play on Jan. 1 with a home game against Rice.
The Mean Green are slated to face LSU Alexandria on Dec. 28. UNT has now had two games canceled this season.
The Mean Green's game against Nevada on Dec. 4 at the Super Pit was canceled due to COIVD-19 issues within the Wolf Pack's program.
The UNT women are also now looking at an extended layoff. UNT's game at Oklahoma State was its last on its slate before its C-USA opener at Rice on Jan. 1.
The UNT women had won four straight before coughing up a late lead and falling to Wichita State 67-64 at the Super Pit on Friday.
Both teams could look to add games to their schedule to give them an opportunity to prepare for league play. The UNT men added a game against LSU Shreveport after its game against Nevada was canceled.
